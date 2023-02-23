WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois couldn't get stops. And Nebraska was more than happy to take full advantage. That the Illini were already short-handed after key contributors Jayla Oden (hand) and Brynn Shoup-Hill (foot) were ruled out before tipoff due to injuries made first-half foul trouble to starting guard Genesis Bryant less than ideal. A desperate Cornhuskers team breathed some life back into their NCAA tournament hopes with the 33-point blowout win.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois' time in The Associated Press Top 25 rankings will be short lived. That much is clear. The bigger concern moving forward is how long Oden and Shoup-Hill will be missing for the Illini. Getting to 20 wins after defeating Penn State on Sunday at home was a significant plateau from a big-picture perspective as Illinois looks to return to the NCAA tourney for the first time in two decades next month.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Illini (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) wrap up the regular season on Sunday in Piscataway, N.J., against Rutgers (11-17, 5-11) in what will be Illinois' second East Coast trip in Big Ten play in a span of two weeks. The Illini defeated the Scarlet Knights way back on Dec. 7, 80-62, in Champaign. Rutgers are in Ann Arbor, Mich., for Thursday night's Big Ten matchup with No. 12 Michigan before hosting Illinois three days later.
WHAT WAS SAID
"They came out on a mission. They needed this win. They're a bubble team. You just can't win games against a good team, or against anyone in this conference, when you get beat on the boards and in the paint at that clip. We didn't defend the three-point line. We didn't defend inside. We didn't defend really at all. That's not a good thing when you're also not scoring, and that led to the outcome tonight." — Illinois coach Shauna Green