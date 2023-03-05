What happened
Illinois put on a master class of what not to do in digging itself a 21-point halftime hole. Too many turnovers. Not nearly enough made shots at one end or stops at the other. The second half? A near picture perfect example of how to mount a comeback. The defense was better. More shots fell. And then it all fell apart in the final minute-plus.
What it means
Sunday’s game was a microcosm of the entire Illinois season. Just diametric opposites in effort and execution from one half to another. So doing it again against No. 5 Purdue shouldn’t have been a surprise. It hasn’t been a sound strategy for consistency in the regular season, and it won’t be with postseason play starting next week in Chicago.
What’s next
A top four seed and double bye in the Big Ten tournament was still on the table when Sunday’s game started at Mackey Arena. No more. Illinois will start tournament play Thursday at the United Center. All that’s left to be determined is seeding, with the rest of Sunday’s Big Ten slate having a significant impact on where multiple teams will land.
What was said
“I don’t know where to start. The 11-0 run to start. The 24-point run they went on late in the half. The 21-point deficit. The comeback. I don’t know. That’s kind of been our story. It was a challenging first half. We gave them live ball turnovers. We didn’t execute. We didn’t run anything.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after Sunday’s loss at No. 5 Purdue