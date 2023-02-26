What happened
Illinois might as well spot its opponents a double-digit lead and just start the game in the second half. It would be both expedient and efficient. Cut down on how much basketball the Illini have to play. Because slow starts — and significant deficits after one half of play — have become rather common. And there was no rally Sunday at Ohio State after pulling off the comeback Thursday against Northwestern.
What it means
A win in Columbus, Ohio, would have put Illinois in at least a four-team tie for second place in the Big Ten after Maryland drubbed Northwestern in College Park, Md., on Sunday afternoon. Sharing the Big Ten regular season title was still possible. Maybe not probable given Purdue has to lose out, but not off the board entirely. Now it is, and odds are what’s a Quad I loss Sunday will be another Quad II defeat at some point next week.
What’s next
The final week of the regular season won’t be easy. Michigan might have its own set of struggles, but the Wolverines will still bring a capable big man in Hunter Dickinson and maybe a late lottery pick in Jett Howard to State Farm Center on Thursday. A top 10 Purdue team also looms on the final day of the regular season, and winning at Mackey Arena isn’t exactly a sure thing.
What was said
“I just think we kind of overlooked them. We didn’t come out prepared. I think we were still hungover on the Northwestern game. I just think we were in our heads too much. I think it happens within us all not being connected and not being locked in and not focused and not worrying about one game at a time. We could have been looking ahead. That’s my take on it.” — Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers on Sunday’s loss to Ohio State