Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' Coaches vs. Cancer event just got a new headliner. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo will join fellow Big Ten coaches Fran McCaffery and Fred Hoiberg at Gordyville USA on April 11 for the Illini's annual dinner and auction.
"We're continuing to build an unbelievable night of fun," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a video posted to Illinois' Coaches vs. Cancer Facebook page. "It will be informative, good laughs. All for a a great cause. So finish up buying those tickets if you haven't already bought them yet, and let's have a great evening out at Gordyville. Tom Izzo is in the house."
Tickets went on sale for the event in early January and are still available. They can be purchased by calling American Cancer Society’s Emily Lipinski at 312-584-0210 or visiting coachesvscancerillinois.com.
Last year's event sold 1,200 tickets and raised $343,000 with the return of former Illinois coaches Bill Self and Lon Kruger. So far $162,670 has been raised toward this year's goal of $325,000.
Underwood teased the possibility of another coach joining McCaffery and Hoiberg earlier this week during his appearance on Monday Night Sports Talk at the Esquire. After Self and Kruger's appearance last year, Underwood said he wanted to make this year's event more Big Ten-centric,
"I thought it was time to bring a little Big Ten flavor and let our fans have the opportunity to really have fun with these guys," Underwood said. "That’s what’s fun. You get to see the other side of them."
Izzo is the longest-tenured Big Ten coach and just completed his 28th season as Michigan State's head coach after a dozen seasons as an assistant coach in East Lansing, Mich., for Jud Heathcote. Izzo is 686-278 leading the Spartans and won the Big Ten's last NCAA championship in 2000. Izzo was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.