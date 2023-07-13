Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
SAVOY — Ayo Dosunmu received a qualifying offer from the Chicago Bulls on June 28 that made him a restricted free agent.
Three days later, free agency started to what’s become a regular flurry of roster moves. The first 24 hours of free agency saw 73 players sign deals worth a combined $2.8 billion.
Nearly two weeks later, Dosunmu is still available.
The former Illinois All-American hasn’t signed Chicago’s qualifying offer — a one-year contract worth $5.2 million. There also hasn’t been much public talk about another organization’s pursuit or the Bulls’ efforts to sign him to a multi-year deal, despite several other moves in free agency to bring back Nikola Vucevic and Coby White and bring in Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig.
Dosunmu can still sign the qualifying offer and play for that $5.2 million in 2023-24. He could also work out a multi-year deal with Chicago, like White did. Or another team could offer him that kind of longer-term contract that the Bulls would have 48 hours to match or let him go.
Kendall Gill would prefer for Dosunmu to stay put. The former Flyin’ Illini wants to see Dosunmu back in Chicago after the Bulls selected the hometown talent in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft.
“There’s always the emotional component, but at the end of the day it’s business,” said Gill, who played a single season in Chicago toward the end of his own 15-year NBA career and has worked several years for NBC Sports Chicago as a pregame and postgame analyst for Bulls games.
“They traded Derrick Rose — somebody who I thought they would never trade,” Gill continued. “Derrick was the youngest MVP and probably one of the most popular athletes ever in Chicago. Still very popular in Chicago. I was shocked when they traded him.
“I’m not surprised by anything in the business. All (general managers) are trying to make their teams better each and every day. I think Ayo makes the Chicago Bulls better, and I’m crossing my fingers and hoping he stays with the Bulls.”
Dosunmu took advantage of an injury plagued Chicago roster during his debut season, playing in 77 games with 40 starts. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds and made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
Year two in Chicago was similar. Lonzo Ball was still hurt, and Dosunmu started 51 of 80 games. The late-February signing of Pat Beverley cut into Dosunmu’s playing time this past season, but he still averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
A drop in efficiency, though, slightly marred Dosunmu’s second season with the Bulls. His three-point efficiency dropped from 38 percent to 31 percent on the same number of attempts per game, and his assist percentage also dipped.
“Sometimes it’s hard to come back off of the first year that he had,” Gill said. “Everybody is expecting you to do what you did your first year. I still thought he had a good year. It just wasn’t as good as the first one, but I look for him to rebound in the third one.
“Ayo is a very talented player — 6-5, long, rangy. In my opinion, he’s the best defensive guard on the Bulls. You look at his games against all of the smaller guards — Trae Young, Dame Lillard — he gives those guys problems because of his length and because of his ability to guard them from range. If he does stay with the Bulls, he will have a great year.”
Gill would like to see Dosunmu establish himself in the NBA like he did during his three-year stint at Illinois. The Chicago native basically split point guard duties with Andres Feliz and Trent Frazier during his first two seasons at Illinois before fully taking the reins as a junior, as the only player nationally to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“He can play the 2-guard position, and sometimes he can play a little bit of 3,” Gill said. “But I think what’s next for him is establishing as, ‘I’m a big point guard. That’s what I am. Please leave me at this position.’ That’s where he’s most productive.”
Even if that happens somewhere other than Chicago.
“You’ve got to go where the best deal is,” Gill said. “As athletes, we’ve got a short period of time to make as much money as we can. Whatever happens with Ayo, he’s going to be a 10-year-plus pro. I’ll be happy for him wherever he lands.”