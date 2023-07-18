CHAMPAIGN — Mike LaTulip experienced quite a bit of what college basketball has to offer.
He started his career as a preferred walk-on at Illinois before working his way into the rotation and earning a scholarship.
Then, looking for more on-court opportunity, he transferred to Wright State where he became a starter ahead of the 2016-17 season. There was also a six-game stretch in the middle of his lone season on the court with the Raiders where he lost his starting job and had to earn it back.
LaTulip also stacked experience on the sideline after his own playing career ended. He was the driving force behind the creation of an Illinois alumni team for The Basketball Tournament and served as general manager and coach in 2020 and 2021 for the House of Paign team.
LaTulip’s relationship with the game — the evolution of his involvement in it — will take another step this week.
The official ESPN polo has arrived. LaTulip will be on air Friday afternoon calling two TBT games from the Cintas Center on the Xavier campus in Cincinnati.
It’s an opportunity LaTulip said wouldn’t have happened had he not participated in the Big Ten Network Experience — essentially a media boot camp — earlier this month in Chicago. Out of the more than 60 former Big Ten athletes who applied, the former Illini guard and House of Paign coach was one of 16 selected to participate.
“It puts a lot of individuals on our radar who are immediately thrown into a talent pool of potential candidates to end up somewhere in the BTN universe, whether that’s on air or on our digital platforms,” said Big Ten Network’s Alex Roux, a Champaign Central High School and University of Illinois graduate. This year marked the second annual BTN Experience.
“Half the participants from year one were calling games or getting on air in the studio — being called upon because of their experience in the boot camp,” Roux continued. “Really, this is an opportunity for us to meet some of the up and coming broadcasters where they are instead of having them come to us.”
LaTulip, of course, has already turned his BTN Experience opportunity into a broadcasting job. Going through a mock studio show and doing color commentary for a game during his time in Chicago supplied him with the necessary reel to send to ESPN when he was approached by TBT officials about calling games.
“It was super appealing because there’s not a lot of ways you can get those reps,” LaTulip said about his time at the BTN Experience. “I can sit there in my room and act like I have a play-by-play guy next to me and act like they’re real reps, but they’re not. ... This is the real thing on Friday. You can’t replace those types of reps and that type of experience.”
Roux, who works with BTN’s digital platforms, helped lead that portion of the media boot camp. While BTN is established as a network, Roux said the digital side is ripe for growth and expansion. Part of Roux’s time with the 16 former Big Ten athletes on hand, which included former Illinois football player Josh Imatorbhehbe, was focused on the ever-changing digital landscape and what the aspiring broadcasters could do to enhance their own social media platforms.
The hands-on opportunity came with one-on-one interviews with Liv Karas. The former Michigan gymnast, who finished her career with the Wolverines in 2019, has worked as gymnastics analyst on BTN.
“(Karas) is really the blueprint for the type of individual we seek out to not only serve as an analyst in her expertise,” Roux said, “but expand beyond that in our digital platforms to be kind of a utility player and host and be flexible and versatile on our platforms.”
Both Karas and the BTN Experience participants came up with questions for each other. Some were more in-depth in the vein of a podcast, while others were more rapid-fire style that would translate to platforms like TikTok.
“That’s where we got to see Mike shine through and see his interviewing skills and see the thought and care he put into that portion of the experience,” Roux said. “Everything I heard was extremely positive on Mike. Not that anyone was surprised. When we talk about some of the standouts, he was someone whose name that I heard repeatedly of holding his own in every situation we put him in and not only that, but standing out and really representing himself well. It doesn’t surprise me that even a couple weeks from this he landed an opportunity (with TBT).”
The 29-year-old LaTulip began his pivot toward basketball media in the last couple years. That’s included appearing on multiple podcasts and serving as one of the co-hosts for Illinois men’s basketball postgame radio shows on WDWS 1400-AM.
Friday’s two TBT games in Cincinnati also won’t technically be his broadcast debut. That came during the 2022-23 Illinois basketball season when he served as fill-in radio analyst alongside Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart on the Fighting Illini Sports Network.
“It just kind of happened organically,” LaTulip said. “Talking the game is talking the game. There’s some different nuances between radio and TV, which is why the Big Ten Network Experience was good. Play-by-play is very dominant in radio. Then you start to realize on the TV side there’s even more air space to fill as the color commentator. Learning that and trying to understand what’s too much and what’s not enough comes with time and reps.”
That LaTulip will make his TV debut calling TBT action — his games at noon and 2 p.m. Friday will stream on ESPN+ — is something of a full circle moment for the Arlington Heights native who now lives in Carmel, Ind., with his wife Isabelle. It was during his time piecing together the House of Paign roster and coaching in the team’s TBT debut season in 2020 that he saw for himself a path in basketball beyond playing.
“The 2020 TBT and the success we had served as some affirmation, at least to myself, that I could find my way in this game,” LaTulip said. Led by Andres Feliz and Malcolm Hill, House of Paign reached the quarterfinals of that’s year’s tournament.
“Trying to figure out what capacity that was in I didn’t really know at the time,” LaTulip continued. “It’s kind of evolved over the years and really feels like a full circle type of deal with the TBT and then giving me this opportunity. You see some of the other color commentators on the call over these next couple weekends, and to see my name in and around those other names is pretty insane. But I feel like it’s something I’m going to prove I earned.”
LaTulip doesn’t have a set plan yet for what’s next after his TBT debut as a TV analyst. But he knows he has a passion for talking about basketball and will pursue that wherever it takes him.
“I’ve enjoyed the ride so far,” LaTulip said. “It’s been exciting to build on that and check different boxes along the way. This is certainly a box you think about checking when you’re younger. You watch games on TV and grow up hearing the voices of people on the call. I’m thrilled.
“I need to have my own identity with it. It goes back to that unique perspective I think I bring. Leaning into that and making sure I trust what I see on the floor and come into it with my confidence.”