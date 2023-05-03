CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green tweeted out a GIF of her celebrating in the locker room after a win on Monday night.
It seemed to be a hint big news was coming for Green and her Illinois women's basketball program. Two days later, Hayven Smith verbally committed to the Illini.
"I'm staying home," Smith said in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. "I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois! Huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Looking forward for what’s to come!"
Smith is Illinois' first commitment for the Class of 2024 and an important one, too, for Green and her coaching staff, as she's the first in-state high school player recruited exclusively by Green to jump onboard since she took the Illini job 14 months ago. Camille Jackson, a guard from Butler College Prep in Chicago who just completed her freshman season in C-U, was a Nancy Fahey recruit who chose to stay committed to Green's Illinois team after Fahey retired in March 2022.
A 6-foot-6 center from Lincoln-Way East, Smith put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Griffins as a junior. Lincoln-Way East finished with a 21-11 record. Smith also plays on the AAU circuit for Midwest Elite.
Smith had been among the top in-state targets for Green this calendar year with Illinois offering her a scholarship last December after the junior went on an unofficial visit to the UI campus a month earlier. Smith picked the Illini over offers from the likes of Butler, Cleveland State, Harvard, North Dakota, Purdue and Rice, among others.
The Illini have been busy this offseason retooling their roster with help in the frontcourt a clear plan of attack. Illinois signed graduate transfer center Camille Hobby from North Carolina State and forward Shay Bollin, who left Duke after one season in Durham, N.C., in April.
Hobby, a 6-5 center, only has one season of eligibility left. Illinois' top-two starting forwards from last season — All-Big Ten Second-Team selection Kendall Bostic and Brynn Shoup-Hill — have at least two seasons of eligibility with Bostic a senior next season and Shoup-Hill entering her junior year. Both would have a fifth college season available to them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois, which is fresh off a 22-10 season in Green's first year as coach and a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades, is bringing in two freshmen guards ahead of the 2023-24 season in Gretchen Dolan from Williamsville South High School in Buffalo, N.Y., and Cori Allen from Nashville, Tenn., by Montverde Academy in Florida.
As much as the Illini have turned to the transfer portal to build their roster since Green arrived — Makira Cook (Dayton), Genesis Bryant (N.C. State), Shoup-Hill (Dayton), Bollin and Hobby have all been transfer additions — the second-year Illinois coach still values the importance of developing players out of high school.
"I know we're always going to continue to recruit high school, the right high school kids that fit what we do and we believe can help us compete for championships, but I also think now with the portal, you know, you can utilize it to fill gaps, to fill holes, to fill needs and that's kind of our approach," Green told The News-Gazette last month. "I don't ever want to be all portal. I don't want to be all every year we're taking a grad transfer, which I also think that's going to die down within the next few years because of COVID years are not going to be there anymore. But we're always about fit and taking each individual player case by case.
"We're always going to evaluate what we need, the situation, and then who we want to fill that and so more an individualized attack but definitely we'll continue to recruit high school kids and develop them, because that's what we've had success with."