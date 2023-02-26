CHAMPAIGN — The changes Brad Underwood made to his offensive and defensive schemes heading into the season were an attempt to maximize what was a longer, more athletic roster.
The plan was to play five out offensively and spread the floor to open driving lanes for guys like Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jayden Epps.
Then utilize the team’s length and athleticism to switch everything on defense.
What Underwood discovered in the first month of the season was, while it was effective enough to secure wins against the likes of UCLA and Texas, that style wasn’t conducive to long-term success. He simply didn’t see it being sustainable throughout the grind of Big Ten play.
So changes were made back to the spread on offense and drop coverage on defense.
But Underwood never totally scrapped that initial set of changes for a new team and a new season.
The emergence of a productive Dain Dainja might have lended itself into channeling some of what made Illinois successful the previous three seasons with a true big occupying the middle of the floor, but this Illini roster still had some versatility those teams didn’t.
Underwood kept the small lineup handy.
It turned the tide in Thursday’s dramatic comeback win against No. 21 Northwestern. And it will likely be useful again in the 11 a.m. Sunday showdown with Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, with the Buckeyes leaning into playing small.
“There’s no doubt it’s where we’re very, very effective offensively,” Underwood said. “Now, we’re not as effective defensively. That’s kind of the Catch-22. … It’s feel. It’s the matchups. It’s the game. There’s no doubt we’ll have to play it (Sunday).”
Coleman Hawkins is at the heart of what Illinois can accomplish at both ends of the court in its small lineup.
Hawkins at the 5 creates the potential to switch when needed defensively, and his similar versatility on the offensive end can lead to matchup problems for the Illini’s opponents.
Hawkins likes what Illinois can do with those offensive and defensive looks.
“We can do late switches,” the junior forward said. “I talk a lot in our ball-screen coverages on defense alone. When you’ve got teams that have a slower big and they’re more concerned about pick-and-pops, I think that’s how Terrence got some wide open layups (against Northwestern). He was able to drive, and there’s no big men in the paint. I think it throws a little bit of confusion at teams. It’s kind of random at times when we’re just moving the ball all over the place. I think it’s hard for teams to adjust.”
Underwood stuck with the small-ball approach during Illinois’ second-half rally against Northwestern. That group was able to cut an 18-point halftime deficit to four and then withstand another run by the Wildcats and overcome what grew again to a 16-point deficit.
“I think when we have a solid group in — like we did against Northwestern — we’re at our best,” Hawkins said. “When you have multiple pieces who will go out and do anything to win it’s great. … We had a really solid group in and coach stuck with it. I think it’s hard for teams to adjust when we’re playing like that, and we turned it up a notch.”
Freshmen guards Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers played pivotal roles in those second-half comebacks.
Harris locked up Northwestern guard Boo Buie, who finished with a game-high 35 points but made just three free throws in the final 12 minutes. Harris and Rodgers also contributed offensively with aggressive takes to the basket.
“As those freshmen are starting to grow up, Sencire and Ty both made huge plays in that game getting the ball into the paint and getting to the rim,” Underwood said. “It adds a dimension for us. Then all of a sudden that opens up Terrence and (Matthew Mayer) and Coleman. … (The small lineup has) been very good for us all year. I don’t think it’s in our back pocket. I think it’s very much in our front pocket knowing you can change the pace of a game.”