SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A 20-year wait to play in the NCAA tournament ends tonight for the Illinois women's basketball program.
The last time the Illini played in the Big Dance? That would be 7,298 days ago. Or 19 years, 11 months, 21 days.
Back then, on March 22, 2003, Theresa Grentz's Illinois team lost 72-56 to Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Knoxville, Tenn.
The 19 seasons that followed only saw the Illini finish above the .500 mark six times. But none of those seasons have matched what Shauna Green has done in year one at Illinois. The Illini's 22 wins are the most since the 1999-2000 season.
Illinois (22-9) looks to keep its breakthrough season going with the Illini facing Mississippi State (20-10) in a First Four game of the NCAA tournament, which is set for a 6 p.m. tip on ESPNU from Purcell Pavilion.
