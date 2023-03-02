Jayden Epps won't be at State Farm Center for tonight's game. The freshman guard did show up to watch the last 10-15 minutes of shootaround earlier today.
Epps, of course, is in concussion protocol for what seems like a more serious issue than some of the other concussions other Illini have suffered the past couple seasons. Mostly because Epps' concussion required an overnight stay at Carle Foundation Hospital on Tuesday after the incident in practice that day.
Terrence Shannon Jr. wearing a shirt with Jayden Epps name and number on it ahead of tonight’s game.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 2, 2023
Epps is in concussion protocol after an incident at Tuesday’s practice that led to him being hospitalized overnight. #Illini pic.twitter.com/OFZfLXwKzD
***
There are storylines galore tonight at State Farm Center with Illinois playing Michigan for the one and only time this season. (That is, of course, unless they meet in the Big Ten tournament. The seeding for that is still up in the air).
Let's go with a list ...
- There's Hunter Dickinson and his feelings about the Illinois fan base. Plus the reciprocal feelings the Orange Krush will give voice to the moment he even gets close to the court.
- There's also Hunter Dickinson and his feelings about Texas Tech coach Mark Adams. No, that's not a typo. Dickinson expected to be playing with Terrence Shannon Jr. this season and not against him.
- Then there's the fact Michigan coach Juwan Howard has never beaten Brad Underwood.
- Can't forget the controversial (at least in Champaign) Big Ten title from the 2020-21 season. That banner doesn't hang from the State Farm Center rafters.
- And when it comes to rivals, Michigan is it for Illinois fans (along with Iowa). The Wolverines and their supporters might not feel the same, but for an Illini team (OK, fan base) angling for anyone to be a true rival, Michigan is near the top of the list.
- There's also the fact Illinois and Michigan need to win this game. The Illini to bounce back after Sunday's disaster at Ohio State, and the Wolverines to boost their very bubbly NCAA tournament chances.
So it should be an interesting night in Champaign. Stay tuned.