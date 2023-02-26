Here's some of what Brad Underwood had to say about Ohio State during his media availability yesterday morning at Ubben:
"They’re a very different team, and that’s still a very talented team," Underwood said. "Maybe the elite freshman in our league (Brice Sensabaugh) — especially from the offensive side of things. This is a team that plays exceptionally hard, and they've played everybody close at home. We’re going to have to go in and play exceptionally and play very, very hard to beat this team.
"We’re starting to see a maturity in their group as well. They’re playing exceptionally hard. … It’s a team that’s just continuing to grow, and Chris (Holtmann) is a heck of a coach and they do a great job of developing guys. They’re never short on talent, and all of those freshmen are really talented."
It’s the road blues today at Ohio State. The #Illini are 1-0 in them this season. Before that? Best not to dwell on it. pic.twitter.com/7LBr5qSR0S— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 26, 2023
***
Just spent a little time talking with my Big Ten colleague Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch. Mostly just trying to get a feel for how this season spiraled out of control so fast for Ohio State.
Five losses by single digits in early January certainly played a role. It was the first time in program history the Buckeyes lost five consecutive games by that margin and also included an injury to big man Zed Key, which turned into a season ender this week when Ohio State announced he would have surgery and sit the rest of the year.
The final loss in that run at Rutgers apparently broke the spirit of this team. The Buckeyes played well enough to win on the road and then didn't. They did follow that up with a significant win at home against Iowa, but then a not-as-close-as-the-final-score loss at Illinois was the beginning of the end.
The cause? Misses in the transfer portal. Relying so much on freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who has been great but is also a freshman. Key's injury. It's all added up to a disaster of a season in Columbus, and Chris Holtmann's move to start four freshmen is essentially a move for the future.
***
Breaking news at the top. Illinois is wearing its road blues for today's game at Ohio State. The Illini are 1-0 in these uniforms this season. Before that in the Brad Underwood? Well, it hasn't been the ideal look. Just a 2-20 record.
But it's this year that counts, right? And that means undefeated in blue having won at Wisconsin last month. If my memory serves me, I also watched an Illinoi team in blue win here in Columbus, Ohio.
So no worries.
And maybe no worries about this Ohio State team. The Buckeyes have lost nine in a row and 14 of their last 15 games. That includes a 69-60 loss to Illinois in Champaign in January plus a few home losses. Now, most of them have been close, including a 75-71 Thursday loss to Penn State. (Just ignore the 21-point loss to Michigan State where the Buckeyes only scored 41 points if you're going with that narrative).
Believe it or not, though, a win today for Illinois would fall in Quad I. For now. Ohio State is at No. 71 in the NET, but there's no guarantee the Buckeyes will stay there through the end of the regular season. If they drop below No. 75 it turns into a Quad II win ... or loss. We'll see.