The Big Ten title is already Purdue's. That's already decided. But that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to play for today in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Boilermakers are still playing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Because after losing four of their last seven, they might be closer to a No. 2 seed at this point.
Illinois is playing for its Big Ten tournament seeding. Anything from a No. 2 to a No. 9 is still on the table. Somehow. The Big Ten this year is chaos personified. The Illini are also trying to shore up their spot in the NCAA tournament ... either by getting to a No. 6 or No. 7 seed or dropping to a No. 10 seed. Avoiding that 8/9 game isn't a bad idea.
The Paint Crew has already started to file in at Mackey Arena. It's a unique setup given the Purdue student section is split in two, with sections at either end of the court. It's a sellout this afternoon in West Lafayette, and given the dimensions of this building I should have brought my ear plugs.
But it's what you want college basketball to be. Two teams (good teams when they want to be) playing with something on the line in front of a fired up crowd.