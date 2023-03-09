CHICAGO — Built for March?
Brad Underwood certainly thinks his team is capable of playing the kind of basketball that yields spring success. The Illini players have just as much belief in their ability in the biggest month of the season.
Just not this early part of March it seems. There’s already two losses on the books this month. Plus the necessity of not one, but two overtimes to escape with a home win against an underachieving Michigan. Add in a disaster of a first half and just not quite enough of a comeback in another road loss at Purdue.
The capper for the first nine days of that critical month on the college basketball calendar? A third loss to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday night at the United Center in Chicago.
Late-game performance faltered for Illinois.
Missed free throws.
Turnovers.
Defensive mistakes. A combination that doesn’t often pave the way to success, and Penn State took advantage for a 79-76 victory in front of a seriously pro-Illini crowd.
Built for March? It’s still a work in progress.
“It’s finding a little bit of consistency,” Underwood said. I think it’s finding a little bit of positive momentum. It’s creating an energy that’s, you know, young guys that keep growing. I’m excited. This team can go as long and as far as they want to be. We’ve proven that.”
Just not so much lately.
Illinois’ last Quad I win came Dec. 6 against Texas, and the only other one on the résumé was a mid-November win against UCLA.
The momentum from a seven-win January has waned.
Thursday’s loss to Penn State was the Illini’s sixth in their last 10 games and came with the Nittany Lions leading for just more than 27 minutes of the 40-minute game.
Illinois tied the game at 56-56 with 7:28 to play, but stubmled nearly the rest of the way. At either end of the court. Penn State pushed its lead to 12 with just less than two minutes to play and held on through the dueling free-throw shooting struggles for the win.
“Better be better,” Underwood said. “Better execute. … It was more our defense (Thursday night) than anything. I’m more worried about what we’re doing on the defensive side than the offensive side. I’ll go back and look at the film to see what our looks are, but it’s a young team that has had at times challenges executing, and that’s no secret.”
Letting Penn State’s Jalen Pickett get loose in the second half didn’t help on the execution front. The veteran guard might have scored a season-low (against Illinois) 12 points, but his eight assists kept the Nittany Lions’ offense rolling.
“We lost some guys,” Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “We weren’t trapping the post with Pickett, and we lost some guys. And when we did trap, we didn’t rotate fast enough, so those were pretty big momentum changers.
“We didn’t play good enough. We didn’t shoot good enough to win. But I feel like we played hard. We just had a couple mistakes.”
Mistakes that become more costly this time of year. Mistakes that can turn a plan for an extended stay in Chicago — winning four games in four days and taking home a title — into an early return trip to Champaign. Mistakes that will make any success at the NCAA tournament that much harder to secure.
“We’ve built our program on how do you win when the ball doesn’t go in?” Underwood said on a night his team was a familiar 6 of 21 from three-point range. “That’s where we’ve struggled the most. There’s no secret we’re last in the league in three-point shooting. (Matthew Mayer is) a big part of that, and (Coleman Hawkins is) a big part of that. Luke (Goode) has obviously helped, but we’ve got to make some threes.
“But we obviously just shot (58.6 percent in the second half) and lost, so I’m a little more worried about what we do on the defensive side when that ball doesn’t go in. The NCAA tournament becomes a grind. You’ve got to have guys who can make baskets.”