CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wasn’t the first school to reach out to Marcus Domask once the four-year Southern Illinois standout entered his name in the transfer portal this spring.
But the Illini came after him hard once they decided the 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing was what they were looking for in their offseason centered around adding experienced talent to the roster.
“One day, about after a week being in the portal, every single coach called me at like the same time,” Domask said. “My phone started blowing up with all these numbers I didn’t know, and it was all the Illinois coaches.”
The recruiting process went quickly.
Domask and his parents, Dan and Patti, got to Champaign for a weekend visit the day after speaking with the Illinois coaches. A Monday morning commitment followed.
“You don’t have a ton of time because scholarships fill up quickly,” Domask said. “Schools have to talk to other people. If you like something, if you wait too long, the spot will just be gone.
“I liked what Coach (Brad Underwood) kind of saw in me in the opportunities he had for me. I just felt like this was a place I could get better at. They do a lot of skill development. The resources with the people and facilities, it’s a chance for me to get better as a basketball player.”
Domask’s transfer recruitment was, as Underwood has described it, speed dating.
But this commitment ran two ways. Domask saw Illinois as a place to challenge himself and elevate his game to take the next step as a professional. The Illini saw the Waupun, Wis., native check every box on their list.
Domask’s name landed on Underwood’s desk after his film was flagged by director of recruiting and scouting Tyler Underwood. The elder Underwood had watched Domask play once during the 2022-23 season, but a deep dive into his film — individual clips and then into game flow — was all the Illinois coach needed to see.
“Versatility was the biggest thing,” Brad Underwood said. The fact Domask turned 23 earlier this month and boasts four years as a starter at SIU didn’t hurt the “get old” process this offseason.
“He can score on the block,” Underwood continued. “He can pass. He hits a game-winning three against Oklahoma State on the road. It’s his ability to elevate his teammates.
“Just an extremely high IQ. I think the one thing when I saw him play in ball screens and his ability to pass, that was a no-brainer. Just his complete versatility, really, at the 2-3-4. He can play any of those spots. I think he’s a very, very good shooter. That was a big piece of what w were looking for as well, was a guy who could continually space the floor.”
That Domask’s experience at SIU was that of a player who topped the scouting report made a difference, too.
So did the fact Domask finished his four years with the Salukis in that kind of role with 1,615 career points, 564 career rebounds and 356 career assists. Only one other player in SIU history — Salukis hall of famer Darren Brooks — had those kind of numbers.
“Man, he’s been the guy,” Underwood said of Domask. “He’s been a guy that’s made clutch, game-winning shots and clutch, game-winning passes and gotten rebounds. He just knows how to win and knows how to play. The more film I watched, the more I liked him. The pile just kept growing of his abilities.”
Domask’s name probably won’t top the scouting report for Illinois’ opponents in the 2023-24 season. Not with Terrence Shannon Jr. back for another year after earning All-Big Ten honors in his debut season with the Illini.
“He’ll play a little more versatile role maybe with us than he did at Southern,” Underwood said. “More on the perimeter playing into some different matchups I like. He’s got a pretty full bag of skills to choose from.
“I think we’ve had success in the portal because we’ve been very direct in terms of what we were looking for, as we were with him. He met those criteria. You look at the success (Alfonso) Plummer and Shannon and (Matthew) Mayer have had here becoming all-league guys, (Domask) fits exactly what we’re looking for.”