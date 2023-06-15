Sign up for our daily all-Illini basketball newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Marcus Domask wasted little time in getting to work after his decision to spend his fifth and final season of college basketball at Illinois. The Southern Illinois transfer graduated May 13 in Carbondale and was in Champaign the next day.
"I just wanted to get started," Domask told The News-Gazette. "I was excited for it. I got to come here and start working with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) right away and get in the gym here. I just felt like it allowed myself to get comfortable before we really started up.
"Back home, I love my family and love my friends, but the resources here for me to continue to get better as a basketball player are just better. I just felt like it was the best for my future to come right away and get to it."
Summer workouts started Monday, with Domask and the rest of the Illini splitting their days with time in the weight room with Fletcher and time on the court with the coaching staff.
"When I was originally here, it was like three of us here. I'm starting to learn the new guys — all new to me, obviously — and starting to learn the team and the team dynamics. Just starting to create the bonds and hang out with people. It's been good."
For more on new Illini Marcus Domask be sure to check out Sunday's News-Gazette.