CHAMPAIGN — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg will cast Big Ten rivalries aside and join Illinois coach Brad Underwood for the annual Coaches vs. Cancer dinner and auction April 11 at Gordyville.
Tickets went on sale for the event in early January and are still available. They can be purchased by calling American Cancer Society’s Emily Lipinski at 312-584-0210 or visiting coachesvscancerillinois.com.
Last year's event sold 1,200 tickets and raised $343,000 with the return of former Illinois coaches Bill Self and Lon Kruger. So far $162,670 has been raised toward this year's goal of $325,000.
More special guests beyond McCaffery and Hoiberg could be announced for this year's event, which will run from 5:30-9 p.m. at Gordyville USA. Attendees must be 21 years old.