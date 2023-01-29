Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green working alongside Adalia McKenzie during individual workouts might become a regular thing.
Especially after the kind of performance McKenzie had on Sunday night.
The first-year Illinois women's basketball coach hinted at the possibility of more one-on-one sessions with McKenzie in her postgame press conference.
Above all, Green was just happy to see that two good days in the practice gym from the sophomore guard — and her teammates — translated over to a game setting. The Illini, after all, earned an 86-76 win against Michigan State in front of a rowdy crowd of 5,096 fans at State Farm Center, the third time this season Illinois has had a five-thousand-plus home crowd after averaging only 1,237 fans in 15 home games last season.
McKenzie delivered 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals, as Illinois (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) not only avoided its first losing streak of the season by defeating the Spartans (11-10, 3-7) but bounced back from one of its worst performances in Green's first year, a 62-52 home loss to Purdue on Thursday night.
"It wasn't perfect. It wasn't pretty at all times, but at the end of the day, we got back to our identity about finding ways to win and making plays when we had to and showing some toughness when we had to, and you know, hopefully we learned a lot from that Purdue game," Green said. "This was a much-, much-, much-needed win and a response to the Purdue loss."
McKenzie — in posting her fourth double-double of the season — scored the Illini's first six points, all in the paint and on layups. The last of those three buckets showed how locked in McKenzie was.
The 5-foot-10 guard received a dribble handoff from forward Kendall Bostic on an in-bounds play near the wing just inside the three-point arc and weaved toward the middle of the court, scoring past Matilda Ekh with the Spartans' 6-footer unable to stay in front of McKenzie.
"It was kind of crazy, because in two workouts in two days, we worked on some stuff. In that first quarter, she put everything we worked on into play," Green said of McKenzie. "(Individual work with players) is one thing I really miss as a head coach. I'm going to keep doing it now. ... For me to be able to be on the floor and getting those individual workouts in with just you and the kid, it also builds some of that trust within each other. She knows that I trust her with everything, and I believe in her.
"I'm just so happy for her. Adalia's a kid that you want her to be successful in everything she does because she's just one of those kids she wants it so bad and she's just a great person. We needed her. She's a huge piece to us."
The chance for McKenzie and Green to work together in the practice gym after the Purdue loss was created by a unique circumstance, as McKenzie's primary position coach — assistant DeAntoine Beasley — was on the road recruiting the previous two days.
"The hardest workout I've ever been through," McKenzie said in describing her time on the court with the Illinois coach this past week.
"It really helped me a lot," the affable Illini guard continued, as Green listened to McKenzie speak from only a few few away at the podium inside the State Farm Center media room. "It really gave me confidence, just having your coach believe in you and helping you. I just want to be my best for the team, whether it's getting 11 rebounds or five steals, I'm just going to do it. I really appreciate everybody keeping me on track."
McKenzie, who had a two-point, four-turnover game on Thursday night against the Boilermakers, wasn't alone in getting back on track on Sunday, although it took a full quarter for Illinois to start playing the way Green wanted.
Michigan State led 16-13 entering the second quarter, but the Illini connected their play on both ends of the floor over the ensuing 10 minutes. That allowed Illinois to outscore the Spartans 24-13 in the second quarter — including a 19-3 run at one point — to surge into the halftime break with a 37-29 lead.
The Illini led the rest of the way, even after Michigan State closed to within two points in the third quarter.
Illinois stretched its advantage back to 61-52 entering the fourth quarter by holding the Spartans without a made field goal for the final 2 minutes, 49 seconds of the period.
The Illini finished off the win by going 10 for 10 at the free-throw line in the final quarter. Illinois went 23 of 24 on free throws for the game (20 of 20 in the second half).
"We practice (free throws) so much and so often it's just kind of routine," said Genesis Bryant. The junior guard tallied 21 points. Bryant and Makira Cook (game-high 26 points) accounted for a combined 18 made free throws without a single miss.
"I feel like making free throws is a mental thing, and we were in the right headspace to knock them down."
The win also saw Illinois finish 51 percent overall from the field.
Green voiced her displeasure with some of the shots the Illini took, particularly when the Spartans used their half-court press to solid effect. But what Green watched on Sunday was a far cry from when Illinois "jacked" 26 three-point attempts and only had four go in versus Purdue.
"When we run our offense, at least we're getting a good shot," Green said. "And then it's does the shot go in or not? Sometimes, when we're in that scramble mode, a lot of times it doesn't lead to good endings. I have to continue to be on them about that. It was definitely a conscious effort from film the day after Purdue and the last two days in practice we worked, we drilled it ... our transition offense."