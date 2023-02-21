Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming S and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.