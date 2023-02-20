CHAMPAIGN — Every play made by RJ Melendez on Monday night generated a little more energy and pop from the State Farm Center crowd.
The two-handed, soaring baseline dunk in the first half was the first big one. Capping his first career double-double with another dunk late in the second half was another.
But the biggest came when Melendez splashed a three-pointer with just more than 4 minutes to play. The sellout crowd of 15,544 was on its feet. Enough fists were pumped to rival an episode of “Jersey Shore.” The roar of the crowd wasn’t just a cliché in that moment.
Of course, nobody needed that three-pointer to fall more than Melendez.
The depth of his slump the last two months arguably rivaled that of any player in the Big Ten. Maybe the country. At least when viewed with the lens of all of the preseason expectations on the sophomore guard’s shoulders.
“It’s pretty cool when you coach basketball at a place and 15,000 have seen a young man struggle,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “When that three went in and the eruption that happened, it’s pretty cool. That’s people dialed into our program.
“People believe. Nobody’s against him. Sometimes you think the whole world is against you, and that’s where kids get destroyed by social media. Destroyed by that nonsense and venom that’s out there.”
Melendez experienced that belief in the moments after his dunks and that three-pointer Monday night. Then again after the game while doing a postgame radio interview.
“I felt all their energy,” Melendez said. “I want to thank all the Illini fans — the real ones that come to the games and support me. I appreciate them all.”
Melendez had a shot at that slump-busting three-pointer at the end of Saturday’s game at Indiana. The Hoosiers double teamed Matthew Mayer, who made the right basketball play to pass it to a wide open Melendez.
But it didn’t fall. Mayer’s reaction was simple. Hug his teammate and tell him to keep shooting.
“It’s all about the hug,” Underwood said. “We can believe in them as coaches and tell them we believe in them, and that doesn’t end the struggle. … Matt Mayer gave that kid a hug — a teammate — and that’s belief. That’s when you know your teammates believe in you.”
Melendez said the support from his teammates and coaches made a difference as he worked through his struggles the last two months. Monday’s double-double wasn't just the first of his career. It was just the third time he got to double digits in scoring in his last 18 games.
“These guys have had my back every day,” Melendez said. “It’s all toughness. This process has been a little hard, but having my teammates and coach trust in me is big time.”
The dunks and three-pointer helped, but Melendez found his spark Monday on the boards. Rebounding and defense drove his effort.
“I knew he was locked in when he went over and snagged a rebound over me,” Mayer said. “It’s been a long time coming. I told him to keep focusing on the little things like rebounding. When he’s rebounding like that, he’s going to get easies, and it’s going to make everything a lot easier for us.”