CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green is very much like many coaches in at least one respect. The most important game for the Illinois women’s basketball coach? That would be the next one on the schedule.
It just so happens the Illini’s next game — a rematch with Minnesota, which is set for a 2 p.m. tip on Sunday at State Farm Center — is the lone home game during a challenging four-game stretch.
That sequence of games is already off to an 0-1 start after Illinois (17-6, 7-5 Big Ten) avoided getting run out of gym by No. 18 Michigan in the first half but still lost 74-57 to the Wolverines at the Crisler Center on Thursday night.
Green has glanced enough at the Illini’s schedule beyond Sunday’s home Big Ten game with the Gophers (9-13, 2-9) to understand the stakes. After Illinois hosts Minnesota, the Illini play at Nebraska (13-9, 5-6) at 7 p.m. this upcoming Thursday night before a Super Bowl Sunday showdown at No. 8 Maryland (18-5, 9-3) at noon on Feb. 12.
“I want our players to just think 1-0, but from our coaching perspective you look, obviously, Minnesota game at home is a big, big game for us,” Green said in a phone interview on Friday with The News-Gazette. Illinois won the first matchup, defeating the Gophers 70-57 on Jan. 15 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
“We need to be able to bounce back and find a way to win that game,” the Illini coach continued. “I don’t want our players to get ahead of themselves. (The Big Ten) is a complete grind. So you have to get any game you possibly can. The biggest thing is to protect your home court. The home games we have, we have got to get those.”
Illinois is 10-2 this winter at State Farm Center, with a 90-86 upset win against then-No. 12 Iowa on New Year’s Day in Champaign at the top of the Illini’s NCAA tournament resume with six games left in the regular season.
NCAA.com’s Autumn Johnson had Illinois, which ended the week ranked 35th in the NET, projected as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament before Thursday night’s loss at Michigan, while ESPN.com’s Charlie Creme had Green’s team as a No. 9 seed in his NCAA tournament bracket update on Friday.
After Illinois went on a seven-game winning streak starting with an 80-62 home win against Rutgers on Dec. 7 through an 85-79 win in Champaign against Northwestern on Jan. 5, the Illini have been stuck in a lose-one, win-one pattern of late. Losses to Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue have preceded wins against Minnesota, Northwestern and Michigan State.
The last month has also seen Illinois spend three weeks in The Associated Press Top 25 — the program’s first ranking since 2000 — only to drop out of the poll this past Monday.
Three days later in Ann Arbor, the Illini couldn’t overcome a bad second quarter that saw the Wolverines surge ahead 39-16 with 2:48 left in the first half.
Illinois recovered, cutting Michigan’s lead down to eight points in the fourth quarter before the Wolverines pulled away for a 17-point win. Leigha Brown went off for 27 points against the Illini, negating the fact Michigan was without leading scorer Laila Phelia due to a leg injury.
Whether Illinois will continue its recent habit of producing a win after a loss will depend on Sunday’s outcome against Minnesota at State Farm Center.
“We lost a tough one (at Michigan), but it has always been about our response in this program and this team so we have got to protect home court,” said Green, whose Illini team has yet to have a losing streak this season. “We’ve got to win the most important game and that’s the next game and for a variety of reasons. (The players are) going to know that. But I will definitely talk to them about that.”