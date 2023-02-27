Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
It's become fairly standard. A week hasn't passed this season (that I can recall at least) where a top 25 team didn't stumble. Usually, it's been more than one. Like this past week where the 25 ranked teams combined for 20 losses.
Virginia went down twice. So did Creighton and Northwestern and Iowa State. Arizona and Miami both got beat on buzzer beater, with the Hurricanes taking a Quad IV loss to Florida State in the process.
Nothing new, really, in college basketball in 2022-23. No elite teams (although Houston, Kansas and Alabama are the closest) and plenty of good enough teams that could bring the chaos of the regular season into the NCAA tournament. Sign me up.
Illinois had an opportunity to add to the ever-changing top 25 this past week with real potential for a three-win week. And while the Illini did beat No. 21 Northwestern, they followed that up by losing to an Ohio State team that had lost nine straight and 14 of 15. Not a successful path to getting back in the top 25.
So no Illinois on my ballot, and we'll have to wait and see if the Illini held on to their last remaining vote from last week. In the meantime, here's how my full ballot shook out this week:
1. Houston
2. Kansas
3. Alabama
4. UCLA
5. Purdue
6. Marquette
7. Kansas State
8. Baylor
9. Texas
10. Arizona
11. Gonzaga
12. Saint Mary’s
13. Indiana
14. UConn
15. San Diego State
16. Virginia
17. Tennessee
18. Miami
19. Xavier
20. Providence
21. Texas A&M
22. Nevada
23. TCU
24. Northwestern
25. Iowa State