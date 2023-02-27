College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey

Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Terrence Shannon Jr. drives to the basket between Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of Sunday’s Big Ten game in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 Jay LaPrete/AP

It's become fairly standard. A week hasn't passed this season (that I can recall at least) where a top 25 team didn't stumble. Usually, it's been more than one. Like this past week where the 25 ranked teams combined for 20 losses.

Virginia went down twice. So did Creighton and Northwestern and Iowa State. Arizona and Miami both got beat on buzzer beater, with the Hurricanes taking a Quad IV loss to Florida State in the process.

Nothing new, really, in college basketball in 2022-23. No elite teams (although Houston, Kansas and Alabama are the closest) and plenty of good enough teams that could bring the chaos of the regular season into the NCAA tournament. Sign me up.

Illinois had an opportunity to add to the ever-changing top 25 this past week with real potential for a three-win week. And while the Illini did beat No. 21 Northwestern, they followed that up by losing to an Ohio State team that had lost nine straight and 14 of 15. Not a successful path to getting back in the top 25.

So no Illinois on my ballot, and we'll have to wait and see if the Illini held on to their last remaining vote from last week. In the meantime, here's how my full ballot shook out this week:

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Kansas State

8. Baylor

9. Texas

10. Arizona

11. Gonzaga

12. Saint Mary’s

13. Indiana

14. UConn

15. San Diego State

16. Virginia

17. Tennessee

18. Miami

19. Xavier

20. Providence

21. Texas A&M

22. Nevada

23. TCU

24. Northwestern

25. Iowa State

