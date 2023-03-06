College/Prep Sports Reporter

After six tumultuous seasons at Texas, Shaka Smart made the move this offseason to Milwaukee, taking over for Steve Wojciechowski as the leader of the Marquette men’s basketball program. Smart’s Golden Eagles will host Illinois as part of the Gavitt Games on Nov. 15.

Last week's AP Top 25 teams combined for 17 losses in the final week of the regular season. Providence, Maryland and Pittsburgh all lost twice. The Friars were on my ballot last week. Not so this week, especially after getting rocked by Seton Hall. I didn't vote for the Terrapins or Panthers last week, but they would have met the same fate.

It's simply par for the course in a season where there's been a dearth of dominance. The closest is Houston, which is atop my ballot again this week. But even the Cougars dropped a home game to Temple and benefit this one last season from playing in the American Athletic Conference. If Kelvin Sampson and Co. keep this up next year in the Big 12, make him Houston coach for life.

With lots of losses, there was also lots of movement on my ballot. Here's how it shook out this week, with Pac-12 champs UCLA and Big East champs Marquette moving into the top five:

1. Houston

2. UCLA

3. Purdue

4. Marquette

5. Kansas

6. Alabama

7. Texas

8. Baylor

9. Arizona

10. Gonzaga

11. UConn

12. Saint Mary’s

13. Kansas State

14. Xavier

15. Texas A&M

16. Virginia

17. Miami

18. Tennessee

19. Indiana

20. TCU

21. San Diego State

22. Creighton

23. Boise State

24. Michigan State

25. Duke

