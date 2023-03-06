Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Last week's AP Top 25 teams combined for 17 losses in the final week of the regular season. Providence, Maryland and Pittsburgh all lost twice. The Friars were on my ballot last week. Not so this week, especially after getting rocked by Seton Hall. I didn't vote for the Terrapins or Panthers last week, but they would have met the same fate.
It's simply par for the course in a season where there's been a dearth of dominance. The closest is Houston, which is atop my ballot again this week. But even the Cougars dropped a home game to Temple and benefit this one last season from playing in the American Athletic Conference. If Kelvin Sampson and Co. keep this up next year in the Big 12, make him Houston coach for life.
With lots of losses, there was also lots of movement on my ballot. Here's how it shook out this week, with Pac-12 champs UCLA and Big East champs Marquette moving into the top five:
1. Houston
2. UCLA
3. Purdue
4. Marquette
5. Kansas
6. Alabama
7. Texas
8. Baylor
9. Arizona
10. Gonzaga
11. UConn
12. Saint Mary’s
13. Kansas State
14. Xavier
15. Texas A&M
16. Virginia
17. Miami
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. TCU
21. San Diego State
22. Creighton
23. Boise State
24. Michigan State
25. Duke