Odds are Alabama actually winds up as the new/old No. 1 team in the country when Monday's AP Top 25 is released. The Crimson Tide have certainly had a strong season, and critics of anyone who kept Houston on the top line (that would be me) will point to Alabama's head-to-head win against the Cougars, the fact Memphis beat Houston to win the AAC tournament on Sunday and the Tide's SEC tournament title.
I'd say one game (or one day) does not a comprehensive look at the college basketball season make.
Houston, at 31-3 on the season, is still deserving of the No. 1 spot, and there's a chance I'll finish this voting season the way I started it. As in, the only voter to have Kelvin Sampson and Co. atop my ballot. Fine by me. The Cougars occupy the top spot in several metrics, and they have the combination of efficient offense and defense that can lead to a national title. (As long as Marcus Sasser recovers from his groin injury).
There was plenty of other movement on my ballot this week. Here's how the full thing shook out:
1. Houston
2. Alabama
3. Marquette
4. Purdue
5. Texas
6. Kansas
7. Arizona
8. UCLA
9. Gonzaga
10. Baylor
11. UConn
12. Saint Mary’s
13. Texas A&M
14. Xavier
15. Duke
16. TCU
17. San Diego State
18. Kansas State
19. Memphis
20. Virginia
21. Miami
22. Tennessee
23. Indiana
24. Creighton
25. Missouri