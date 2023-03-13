College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

SPORTS-KELVIN-SAMPSON-BROUGHT-HOUSTON-BASKETBALL-1-PHI.jpg

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates during his team's 72-60 victory over Arizona on Thursday night.

 CHARLES FOX

Odds are Alabama actually winds up as the new/old No. 1 team in the country when Monday's AP Top 25 is released. The Crimson Tide have certainly had a strong season, and critics of anyone who kept Houston on the top line (that would be me) will point to Alabama's head-to-head win against the Cougars, the fact Memphis beat Houston to win the AAC tournament on Sunday and the Tide's SEC tournament title.

I'd say one game (or one day) does not a comprehensive look at the college basketball season make.

Houston, at 31-3 on the season, is still deserving of the No. 1 spot, and there's a chance I'll finish this voting season the way I started it. As in, the only voter to have Kelvin Sampson and Co. atop my ballot. Fine by me. The Cougars occupy the top spot in several metrics, and they have the combination of efficient offense and defense that can lead to a national title. (As long as Marcus Sasser recovers from his groin injury).

There was plenty of other movement on my ballot this week. Here's how the full thing shook out:

1. Houston

2. Alabama

3. Marquette

4. Purdue

5. Texas

6. Kansas

7. Arizona

8. UCLA

9. Gonzaga

10. Baylor

11. UConn

12. Saint Mary’s

13. Texas A&M

14. Xavier

15. Duke

16. TCU

17. San Diego State

18. Kansas State

19. Memphis

20. Virginia

21. Miami

22. Tennessee

23. Indiana

24. Creighton

25. Missouri

