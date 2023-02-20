College/Prep Sports Reporter

Illinois Indiana Basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis goes by Luke Goode during Saturday’s game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Despite leading the majority of the game, Illinois lost 71-68.

 Michael Conroy/AP

I made several moves at the bottom of my ballot last week to reward teams for what I considered notable wins. Northwestern, Missouri and Illinois occupied the final three spots on said ballot a week ago.

Now just one remains. Missouri lost twice, getting run off the court by Auburn and then losing a closer game to Texas A&M. Illinois' loss at Penn State wasn't nearly the beating as the Tigers took against the Tigers, but paired with another loss at Indiana the Illini were equally as unsuccessful in the last seven days.

Then there's Northwestern. Not only did the Wildcats stay on my ballot this week, they jumped up several spots after wins against No. 14 Indiana (completing the season sweep) and Iowa. Somewhere Chris Collins is doing his best Pat Fitzgerald and just screaming "Go Cats!" at the top of his lungs.

Northwestern's rise wasn't the only change to my ballot this week. There's a new/old No. 1, with Houston back on top. I was the only AP Top 25 voter to have the Cougars at No. 1 in the preseason, and now they've returned. Mostly because Purdue and Alabama lost last week. I was this close to pushing Kansas all the way to the top spot given the Jayhawks' ridiculous number of Quad I wins, but it feels wrong to punish Houston for winning.

The Cougars might be hampered from a big picture standpoint by playing in the AAC, but that's the hand they've been dealt and they just keep winning. Seven in a row now after that unseemly loss to Temple. Add in Houston's place atop essentially every predictive metric, and Kelvin Sampson and Co. again have my vote.

Here's how the rest of my ballot shook out this week:

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. UCLA

6. Virginia

7. Marquette

8. Texas

9. Arizona

10. Baylor

11. Miami

12. Tennessee

13. Kansas State

14. Saint Mary’s

15. Gonzaga

16. Northwestern

17. Xavier

18. Indiana

19. Providence

20. Creighton

21. UConn

22. Iowa State

23. San Diego State

24. North Carolina State

25. TCU

Ranked teams by conference

Big 12 ... 6

Big East ... 5

Big Ten ... 3

ACC ... 3

SEC ... 2

Pac-12 ... 2

WCC ... 2

AAC ... 1

MWC ... 1

