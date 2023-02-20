N-G men's basketball Top 25: Two-loss week stings Illini
Scott Richey
College/Prep Sports Reporter
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
I made several moves at the bottom of my ballot last week to reward teams for what I considered notable wins. Northwestern, Missouri and Illinois occupied the final three spots on said ballot a week ago.
Now just one remains. Missouri lost twice, getting run off the court by Auburn and then losing a closer game to Texas A&M. Illinois' loss at Penn State wasn't nearly the beating as the Tigers took against the Tigers, but paired with another loss at Indiana the Illini were equally as unsuccessful in the last seven days.
Then there's Northwestern. Not only did the Wildcats stay on my ballot this week, they jumped up several spots after wins against No. 14 Indiana (completing the season sweep) and Iowa. Somewhere Chris Collins is doing his best Pat Fitzgerald and just screaming "Go Cats!" at the top of his lungs.
Northwestern's rise wasn't the only change to my ballot this week. There's a new/old No. 1, with Houston back on top. I was the only AP Top 25 voter to have the Cougars at No. 1 in the preseason, and now they've returned. Mostly because Purdue and Alabama lost last week. I was this close to pushing Kansas all the way to the top spot given the Jayhawks' ridiculous number of Quad I wins, but it feels wrong to punish Houston for winning.
The Cougars might be hampered from a big picture standpoint by playing in the AAC, but that's the hand they've been dealt and they just keep winning. Seven in a row now after that unseemly loss to Temple. Add in Houston's place atop essentially every predictive metric, and Kelvin Sampson and Co. again have my vote.
Here's how the rest of my ballot shook out this week:
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot
1. Houston
2. Kansas
3. Purdue
4. Alabama
5. UCLA
6. Virginia
7. Marquette
8. Texas
9. Arizona
10. Baylor
11. Miami
12. Tennessee
13. Kansas State
14. Saint Mary’s
15. Gonzaga
16. Northwestern
17. Xavier
18. Indiana
19. Providence
20. Creighton
21. UConn
22. Iowa State
23. San Diego State
24. North Carolina State
25. TCU
Ranked teams by conference
Big 12 ... 6
Big East ... 5
Big Ten ... 3
ACC ... 3
SEC ... 2
Pac-12 ... 2
WCC ... 2
AAC ... 1
MWC ... 1
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
Tags
Trending Videos
Latest News
- Madagascar, Mozambique set for "dangerous" Cyclone Freddy
- Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
- N-G men's basketball Top 25: Two-loss week stings Illini
- N-G's women's basketball AP Top 25 | Illini re-enter rankings?
- Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in 2022
- Downpour kills at least 36 in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: If the Big Ten tournament started today ...
- North Korea fires 2 missiles in tests condemned by neighbors
- Game 27 preview | Minnesota at Illinois; 8 p.m. Monday (BTN)
- Lodgic selling its building in south Champaign
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.