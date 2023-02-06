Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team had appeared on The News-Gazette's AP Top 25 ballot for five straight weeks.
That changed on Monday.
Frankly, it comes down to the Illini's inability to stack wins. Illinois is 4-4 since putting together a seven-game winning streak to close out December and start off the new year.
The Illini have been in a lose-one, win-one pattern over the past month, which continued with a 74-57 loss at No. 18 Michigan last Thursday night before a 69-62 home win against Minnesota on Sunday.
"As we go forward, I still think our offense has kind of waned. We're getting good shots now, they started going a little bit in the second (half on Sunday)," Green said after the seven-point win against the Gophers, who entered State Farm Center having lost eight or their last nine games, and gave Illinois a scare before Makira Cook played the role of closer in the final two minutes.
"But our defense has got to just continue to hold serve really. At times, I felt more confident in our defense (on Sunday) and then sometimes again it's the consistency piece, so in order to continue to win in this league you have to defend and we have to rebound. Our offense may come and go, but if we can have those two things be consistent, it's shown that it can win us games. It's won us 18 games this year."
Illinois (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten), which received 45 votes in last Monday's AP Top 25 poll but still dropped out of the rankings for the first time in three weeks, has two road games ahead. The Illini play Nebraska (13-9, 5-6) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Lincoln, Neb., before next Sunday's game at No. 8 Maryland (19-5, 10-3), which is set for a noon tip in College Park, Md.
Here is how The N-G voted for this Monday's AP Top 25 poll:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Indiana 3
3. LSU 2
4. Connecticut 5
5. Iowa 6
6. Stanford 4
7. Utah 7
8. Maryland 10
9. Duke 12
10. Notre Dame 8
11. Ohio State 9
12. Virginia Tech 14
13. North Carolina 11
14. UCLA 13
15. Michigan 18
16. North Carolina State 16
17. Iowa State 15
18. Texas 23
19. Oklahoma 19
20. Villanova 20
21. Arizona 24
22. Gonzaga 17
23. Florida State NR
24. Colorado NR
25. Baylor NR