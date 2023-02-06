gallery UIbkbWiu 17.JPG

Assistant Coach DeAntoine Beasley, Illinois head coach Shauna Green and Associate Head Coach Calamity McEntire in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team had appeared on The News-Gazette's AP Top 25 ballot for five straight weeks.

That changed on Monday.

Frankly, it comes down to the Illini's inability to stack wins. Illinois is 4-4 since putting together a seven-game winning streak to close out December and start off the new year.

The Illini have been in a lose-one, win-one pattern over the past month, which continued with a 74-57 loss at No. 18 Michigan last Thursday night before a 69-62 home win against Minnesota on Sunday.

"As we go forward, I still think our offense has kind of waned. We're getting good shots now, they started going a little bit in the second (half on Sunday)," Green said after the seven-point win against the Gophers, who entered State Farm Center having lost eight or their last nine games, and gave Illinois a scare before Makira Cook played the role of closer in the final two minutes.

"But our defense has got to just continue to hold serve really. At times, I felt more confident in our defense (on Sunday) and then sometimes again it's the consistency piece, so in order to continue to win in this league you have to defend and we have to rebound. Our offense may come and go, but if we can have those two things be consistent, it's shown that it can win us games. It's won us 18 games this year."

Illinois (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten), which received 45 votes in last Monday's AP Top 25 poll but still dropped out of the rankings for the first time in three weeks, has two road games ahead. The Illini play Nebraska (13-9, 5-6) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Lincoln, Neb., before next Sunday's game at No. 8 Maryland (19-5, 10-3), which is set for a noon tip in College Park, Md.

Here is how The N-G voted for this Monday's AP Top 25 poll:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Indiana 3

3. LSU 2

4. Connecticut 5

5. Iowa 6

6. Stanford 4

7. Utah 7

8. Maryland 10

9. Duke 12

10. Notre Dame 8

11. Ohio State 9

12. Virginia Tech 14

13. North Carolina 11

14. UCLA 13

15. Michigan 18

16. North Carolina State 16

17. Iowa State 15

18. Texas 23

19. Oklahoma 19

20. Villanova 20

21. Arizona 24

22. Gonzaga 17

23. Florida State NR

24. Colorado NR

25. Baylor NR

