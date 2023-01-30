01272023 UIbkbWpurdue 2

Illinois head coach Shauna Green in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign in Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Pac-12 teams don't make things easy on AP Top 25 voters like myself. Why, you ask? Colorado and Southern California are perfect examples.

The Buffaloes knocked off UCLA in overtime on Friday in Boulder, Colo. On Sunday, Colorado lost by 17 at home to USC. Now to the Trojans. Before their emphatic win over the Buffaloes, Lindsay Gottlieb's team lost by 10 points at Utah on Friday night.

Arizona was another Pac-12 team to go went 1-1 this past weekend, with the Wildcats splitting back-to-back home games with Washington (win) and Washington State (loss).

Illinois and Florida State — like fellow AP Top 25 teams Arizona and Colorado — also had a split week.

This is all to say that it took as long to sort out the final few places on my AP ballot this week as it did to rearrange my top 10 (Indiana, Connecticut and Iowa all made moves up, while Ohio State saw a big drop amid a three-loss week).

But back to the last five teams on my AP ballot ...

Purdue and Middle Tennessee were no-brainers to add to the rankings for Monday's poll. The Boilermakers earned that place after an impressive week that saw Katie Gearlds' team not only pick up a 10-point win at No. 22 Illinois this past Thursday night but a 73-65 win at No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday. The Blue Raiders are 22nd in the NET rankings and are currently on a 16-game winning streak.

Then, things got, in a word, interesting for the reasons I mentioned above. Frankly, Colorado and USC wound up cancelling each other out (neither made the final cut). Texas' five quad I wins were hard to ignore. Hence, the Longhorns followed Purdue and Middle Tennessee on my ballot.

I considered Arizona, Florida State, Illinois, South Florida and Washington State for the final two spots in my Top 25. This is how I ultimately voted:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. LSU 3

3. Indiana 5

4. Stanford 4

5. Connecticut 7

6. Iowa 12

7. Utah 8

8. Notre Dame 6

9. Ohio State 2

10. Maryland 10

11. North Carolina 14

12. Duke 15

13. UCLA 9

14. Virginia Tech 11

15. Iowa State 20

16. North Carolina State 17

17. Gonzaga 19

18. Michigan 13

19. Oklahoma 16

20. Villanova 22

21. Purdue NR

22. Middle Tennessee NR

23. Texas 25

24. Arizona 18

25. Illinois 21

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

