Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team was one vote from re-entering last week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Southern California edged out both Illinois and North Carolina State for the final spot in last Monday's rankings after the Trojans collected 31 votes. The Illini and Wolfpack, meanwhile, had 30 votes apiece.
It might be between Illinois and N.C. State for the final spot in this week's rankings after USC lost both of its games this past week.
Ranked for the first time since 2016, the Trojans took a 50-47 loss at No. 3 Stanford on Friday night before an 81-78 overtime defeat at California on Sunday. The latter of those two losses is more consequential given the Golden Bears' 13-14 overall record and 4-12 mark in the Pac-12. And that record includes Cal's upset of USC (19-8, 9-7).
Illinois (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten), which rolled to an 85-62 win against Penn State on Sunday at State Farm Center, and N.C. State both made The News-Gazette's Top 25 ballot for Monday. North Carolina fell out after the Tar Heels' 77-66 overtime loss to the Wolfpack last Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.
Here's the rest of beat writer Joe Vozzelli's AP Top 25 ballot:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Indiana 2
3. Stanford 3
4. LSU 5
5. Connecticut 6
6. Iowa 7
7. Utah 4
8. Maryland 8
9. Virginia Tech 11
10. Duke 9
11. Notre Dame 10
12. Ohio State 12
13. Michigan 13
14. UCLA 14
15. Villanova 15
16. Oklahoma 17
17. Arizona 18
18. Gonzaga 19
19. Texas 16
20. Iowa State 22
21. UNLV 24
22. Colorado 20
23. Florida State 23
24. Illinois NR
25. North Carolina State NR