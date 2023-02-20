State Farm Center

A crowd of 6,299 fans was on hand on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center for Illinois' 85-62 win against Penn State.

Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team was one vote from re-entering last week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Southern California edged out both Illinois and North Carolina State for the final spot in last Monday's rankings after the Trojans collected 31 votes. The Illini and Wolfpack, meanwhile, had 30 votes apiece.

It might be between Illinois and N.C. State for the final spot in this week's rankings after USC lost both of its games this past week.

Ranked for the first time since 2016, the Trojans took a 50-47 loss at No. 3 Stanford on Friday night before an 81-78 overtime defeat at California on Sunday. The latter of those two losses is more consequential given the Golden Bears' 13-14 overall record and 4-12 mark in the Pac-12. And that record includes Cal's upset of USC (19-8, 9-7).

Illinois (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten), which rolled to an 85-62 win against Penn State on Sunday at State Farm Center, and N.C. State both made The News-Gazette's Top 25 ballot for Monday. North Carolina fell out after the Tar Heels' 77-66 overtime loss to the Wolfpack last Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Here's the rest of beat writer Joe Vozzelli's AP Top 25 ballot:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Indiana 2

3. Stanford 3

4. LSU 5

5. Connecticut 6

6. Iowa 7

7. Utah 4

8. Maryland 8

9. Virginia Tech 11

10. Duke 9

11. Notre Dame 10

12. Ohio State 12

13. Michigan 13

14. UCLA 14

15. Villanova 15

16. Oklahoma 17

17. Arizona 18

18. Gonzaga 19

19. Texas 16

20. Iowa State 22

21. UNLV 24

22. Colorado 20

23. Florida State 23

24. Illinois NR

25. North Carolina State NR

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

