WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Coleman Hawkins spent most of the second half of Sunday’s game guarding 7-foot-4, 305-pound Purdue center Zach Edey at one end and running the Illinois offense at the other.
The former wasn’t a surprise. Illinois went with its “small ball” lineup earlier in the week against Michigan, and Hawkins spent a good chunk of his 49 minutes of playing time in the double overtime win wresting with 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson. That lineup has been the Illini’s best, so they went with it again against the even bigger Edey.
Hawkins has also run the Illinois offense at different points of the season. It became more of a necessity Sunday against the No. 5 Boilermakers with Jayden Epps back in Champaign still in concussion protocol and Terrence Shannon Jr. committing five first half turnovers trying to double up as point guard and scoring leader.
“Coleman’s elite,” Illinois sophomore guard Luke Goode said. “He’s an elite basketball player. He can guard 7-4 and he guarded Hunter Dickinson – two of the best bigs in the country let alone the conference. To run the offense on the other end is about as special as it gets.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood expressed much the same. Hawkins finished Sunday’s 76-71 loss with six points, but he also had six assists, four rebounds and solid defense on Edey.
“I can’t tell you how good a player Coleman Hawkins is,” Underwood said. “It does not show in his numbers. Find me the last time Zach Edey was minus-10. Coleman Hawkins was plus-12.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter was equally as impressed by Hawkins.
"He just causes a lot of problems that you don't see. You don't see 6-10 guys that are that long, handle the ball, bring the ball up and can make threes. He's a really tough cover. Each year, he's gotten better. He's a really good player. He's got a bright future."
***
Edey finished with 17 points on 6 of 13 shooting. Holding him to nine points on 3 of 9 shooting in the second half, though, helped facilitate Illinois’ comeback attempt.
“My mindset was just wall up,” Hawkins said. “He’s a good player. There’s not much I can do. It’s hard when he’s getting those touchy fouls like that. Kofi (Cockburn) was here for three years, and I never saw him get any calls like that. All you can really do is wall up and hope it doesn’t go in.”
Illinois also sent a double team — or a triple team at times — at Edey in the post in the second half. It was something the Illini didn’t do in the first half when the Purdue center had eight points on 3 of 4 shooting in the rare moments the Boilermakers weren’t in transition off of an Illinois turnovers.
Hawkins said he still wasn’t able to defend Edey like he wanted. Doing so would have risked even more fouls. The 6-foot-10 Illini forward played just 10 minutes in the first half and sat the final 6 minutes after picking up his second foul.
“I know how important it is,” Hawkins said. “I can’t get those two fouls. I sat out the whole half. I can’t be aggressive. I can’t really defend how I truly want to defend when you’re guarding a guy who is bigger and stronger than you and you can’t really be aggressive at all.
“I just try not to foul, really. I feel like maybe if I wasn’t as important to the team I could be even more aggressive and you guys could really see how I defend. When things are ticky-tack like that, all I really do is wall up — even when I’m guarding guards.”
***
Luke Goode is getting close to playing his first full month of the season after missing the bulk of it following a late October foot injury that necessitated surgery. How he played Sunday at Purdue is what Underwood thought he could provide in his sophomore season if not for the injury.
"He’s tough as heck,” Underwood said. “He dives on the floor after loose balls. He never misses an assignment. (Sunday) was how I envisioned Luke all year. He did everything that maximizes him. He got over zealous one time on a dibble drive — that’s not really his deal — but he does everything right. He does everything to help his team win.”
Basically a month into his return, Goode is also fully healthy.
“In the past I would say I was good,” Goode said. “That was more a confidence thing. I really feel like I’m better now. I’m 100 percent good. In practice, I’ve been able to do a lot of things. Continuing with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) every single day getting my lateral movement back. I think that was one of the biggest things I lost from the beginning of the season when I was healthy. But I feel good now. The body feels great.”
***
Purdue already had the Big Ten regular season title wrapped up before beating Illinois on Sunday afternoon and celebrating the title. Black and gold confetti everywhere. The margin by which the Boilermakers won the league, though, is what stood out to Painter.
“"To win it by three games with the competition in this league ... When you play 20 games, it's a grind. Just proud of our guys being able to hang in there. We went 7-3 on the road, but when you when you first six road games and you lose three straight, you don't look at it that way."
***
Purdue’s lead at the top of the Big Ten standings gave way to a pack of teams all within a game or three of each other. The only two teams not in that mix were Ohio State and Minnesota. The other 11 basically all had similar conference records.
“I haven’t seen anything like it before,” Underwood said. “I think it speaks volumes to how good our league is, how (darn) good the coaching is and good the players are. You’ve got fans that sell out every venue, so every game is hard. It’s very difficult to win this league. My hat’s off to Matt and his crew. It’s the best league in the country.”
But maybe not the league with a champion decided in the best way. Underwood came to the Big Ten from the Big 12 where a true round robin conference schedule is played. That’s already almost untenable in the Big Ten given its 14 teams to the Big 12’s current 10, and it will become basically impossible when UCLA and USC are added. A full round robin schedule would be 30 league games. That’s an entire season schedule.
“That’s the perfect scenario where you get to play every team on your home court,” Underwood said. “That’s not reality in the world that we’re getting ready to live in. That’s just fair. That’s the truest form of a champion, I think, is being able to do that. You’re going to have pluses and minuses when you don’t do that. This year we have a log jam and everybody is beating up on everybody.”