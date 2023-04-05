CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris was actually the first Illinois men’s basketball player to share publicly that he would return for the 2023-24 season. Then the freshman guard deleted that original social media missive.
The second one makes it official.
Harris will, in fact, return for the 2023-24 season having posted a 31-second video to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon along with caption “Let’s go the bandit is staying!!!”
“What’s up Illini?” Harris said to start the video. “I’ve just been thinking, and I feel like I owe ya’ll another year for this. Let’s run it back.”
Harris appeared in all 33 games for Illinois this past season. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard did make seven starts, but he was mostly used as an energy guy off the bench. Harris averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. He shot 43 percent overall, 32 percent from three-point range and 20 percent at the free-throw line.
Harris started his Illinois career on a high note with nine points, three steals and three rebounds in the season-opening win against Eastern Illinois. He hit double digits in scoring twice, with a career-high 12 points in a late December win against Bethune-Cookman and an 11-point effort in the Illini regular-season finale loss at Purdue.
Harris arguably played his most complete game in Illinois’ Jan. 31 home win against Nebraska. The Canton, Ohio, native scored eight points on 4 of 4 shooting and also put up three rebounds, two assists and two steals. With a second crack at it, Harris winds up as the third Illinois player to announce his return for the 2023-24 season.
Both Dain Dainja and Luke Goode have also made similar intentions public. The Illini are still waiting on an NBA draft decision from Terrence Shannon Jr., who is being projected as an early second-round pick. Freshman guard Niccolo Moretti, who redshirted the 2022-23 season after arriving in Champaign in January, has also not announced his next step.
Coleman Hawkins declared for the NBA draft last week, while Jayden Epps, Brandon Lieb and RJ Melendez have entered the transfer portal.
★ ★ ★
Illinois added to its Class of 2024 recruiting board late last week with an offer to Silsbee (Texas) guard Jared Harris.
The four-star, 6-foot-2, 160-pound prospect has a slew of offers. Most of the Big 12 is after him, with Kansas entering the fray in early March.
Harris was the first new name on Illinois’ radar — at least in terms of high school prospects — in nearly two months. The last addition before Harris was Class of 2024 point guard Daquan Davis, a Baltimore native who plays at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.
“It’s where guys know people, and we know them all over the country,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about how — and where — his staff recruits. “It’s connections. Then they tell me where to go. In the rare occasion, I’m going to watch film and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, I need to go see this kid.’”
Underwood will be on the road more later this spring and in the summer watching high school recruits on the grassroots circuit. It’s something the Illini coach will continue to do even as roster building has changed.
“That’s becoming less and less a deal because, to be honest, everybody’s trying to get old,” Underwood said. “We’ll still do that knowing you may get them in the portal again. Right now, everything’s done through a lot of film. I’m probably watching as much or more film than I ever have. (Director of recruiting and scouting Tyler Underwood) is just stashing players on my computer.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois is pursuing multiple transfers in the portal. That was the case even before Epps, Lieb and Melendez entered the portal themselves.
Underwood has said for several years that successful programs get old and stay old. It’s more of the former these days, though, as fewer teams are built from the ground up through high school recruiting alone. Illinois tried to go down that particular route this past season by adding six freshmen. Just three of them remain.
“I think one of the big challenges we’re all facing, if you watched this year’s tournament, is old won,” Underwood said. “The average age of San Diego State’s players that play is 23 years of age. That’s a big difference between an 18-year-old. We have two more years of COVID years. You have the widest discrepancy ever in age, and everybody’s trying to get old. Everybody’s entering and everybody’s looking, and it’s challenging.”
★ ★ ★
The newest wrinkle in the transfer portal era is what appears to be an effort from the NCAA to actually enforce the one-time transfer rule (emphasis on one time). Waivers were uniformly granted this past offseason for non-graduates transferring again.
Effective for the 2023-24 school year, the NCAA will only consider waivers related to “physical or mental health and well-being, exigent circumstances outside the student-athlete’s control (physical or sexual assault or discrimination based on a protected class or assertions involving diagnosed education impacting disabilities).”
Other reasons won’t fly anymore in a waiver pursuit for undergraduate transfers, according to the NCAA. That’s both academic reasons, like degree programs not meeting expectations, or transferring to change majors and a host of athletic reasons. The latter encompasses lack or change of participation, change to athletic scholarship or a coaching change.
“You’ve got the one-time transfer rule, and you’ve got guys that are paying no attention to it that are back into it,” Underwood said. “You’ve got 4-2-4 guys — actually some good players — who have been at a four-year school, gone to a junior college and now back to a four-year school and they want to transfer and can’t. What the rules are going to be is really hard to follow. It’s very different navigating some of that than it was even a year ago.”
★ ★ ★
Just as much is known about Illinois’ roster for the 2023-24 season as its schedule. The unknowns — likely a neutral-site tournament in late November and the half dozen or so home games against low-major teams — outnumber the known games.
Underwood said the Illini will be back in the Gavitt Games this coming season in the final year of the Big Ten/Big East agreement. There’s also the annual Braggin’ Rights against Missouri and a road trip to Knoxville, Tenn., for the first game of a home-and-home series with Tennessee.
“I’m a big advocate, believe me, of playing in State Farm Center,” Underwood said. “Everybody likes to play neutral-site games. I like playing home games. I like rewarding our fans and our students, and I like the challenge of going on the road and having to fight a tough environment. I think we’ll continue to add those games.
“It’s our job to continue to play the best non-league games we can. I love playing good people and getting challenged early. I thought we did that this year. We’ll continue to try do that.”
★ ★ ★
Dainja’s role changed multiple times during his debut season for Illinois. He was the first big off the bench to start the year. Then transitioned into the starting lineup as the Illini reverted to the scheme they ran the season prior with Dainja in the Kofi Cockburn role.
Dainja ultimately started the final 21 games of the season. His minutes weren’t necessarily consistent during that span and dropped down the stretch. But the 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward is returning for another crack at it in the 2023-24 season.
The expectation from Underwood is more.
More from the 20-year-old Dainja after he averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first full season on the court.
“I call Dain a freshman because it was his freshman year in terms of actually playing,” Underwood said. Dainja played briefly in three games at Baylor before transferring to Illinois during the 2021-22 season.
“He had a tough road coming off the foot injury,” Underwood continued. “He spent most of last year just trying to get back into shape and dealing with the foot injury. Talk about a guy who had a really good year. He was a really, really effective defender. He was excellent in our drop coverage. He was a big part of our shot blocking being what it was.
“It’s just a matter of now he’s got experience. Now, he’s seen double teams. Now, he has seen what other big guys are like and what he can get away with and do. The old saying is the best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores, and Dain is truly that in terms of playing experience and minutes. I’m excited.”
Scott Richey