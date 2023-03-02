CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. pulled his Jayden Epps shirt out of his closet before making his way to State Farm Center for Thursday night’s game against Michigan.
It was a gift from Epps — name, image and likeness merchandise for the Illinois freshman.
Shannon wore it during warmups Thursday night to bring Epps’ presence to the court. Epps wasn’t at the arena after suffering a bad enough concussion following an incident in Tuesday’s practice that necessitated an overnight stay at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Epps was able to attend Illinois’ shootaround for 10-15 minutes at the end, but had to return home before the game started.
“I look at Jayden as my little brother,” Shannon said, adding he talked with his teammates Wednesday about beating Michigan for Epps. “He isn’t out with nothing bad, but I just wanted his presence to be there. That’s my guy. We talk all the time. I was texting him (Thursday) asking him if he needed anything. I saw him in shootaround and was happy to see him.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood had no update on Epps’ situation after Illinois’ 91-87 win in double overtime against the Wolverines. No new information about what happened or about Epps’ status moving forward this month.
“We had some heavy hearts,” Underwood said. “We had an interesting couple of days — a very challenging couple of days mentally and emotionally. He never ventured very far from our thoughts. ... That was a scary deal. We were actually relieved to see it was a concussion.”
Matthew Mayer showed up for the postgame press conference Thursday night in the State Farm Center media room with two Monster energy drinks in hand that he snagged from the coaches’ locker room. The Illinois wing made sure to put the cans on either side of his microphone with the label facing out.
Mayer, of course, missed Tuesday’s practice with what he called “caffeine poisoning” after drinking six of the energy drinks Sunday — one before the game at Ohio State and five after during his video game session playing Overwatch.
“Zero Monsters. I’m still in recovery. It’s a great product,” Mayer said. “You just have to drink responsibly, you know what I’m saying?”
Mayer’s love for Monster might wind up netting the veteran Illini an NIL deal.
“They DM’d me after the game and commented on my post,” Mayer said. “I think we’ve got something in the works.”
Underwood was unaware, initially at least, that Mayer missed Tuesday’s practice because of too much caffeine. Mayer didn’t tell the Illinois coach that it was “caffeine poisoning.”
“I knew he was sick and didn’t feel well,” Underwood said. “It’s kind of hard to make some of that up. I just said, ‘Why?’ He wasn’t sick. He wasn’t at practice. He felt terrible after the game, and that could probably do it. He’s interesting.”
Shannon might have played his final game at State Farm Center on Thursday night. The senior guard went through the Senior Night festivities even though he has a bonus year of eligibility he could use to come back for the 2023-24 season.
Next level potential, though, could mean his first season at Illinois might also be his last. Shannon is projected as an early second-round pick for the 2023 NBA draft in multiple mock drafts.
“I honestly haven’t been thinking about that,” Shannon said about the offseason decision he’ll soon have to make. “I’ve just been trying to focus on winning a national championship and winning with my team.”
It’s a decision that the Illinois coaching staff will help Shannon with in the next couple months.
“A different set of circumstances for every single player,” Underwood said. “We expect guys in our program to have to go through that process. ... We want to provide every opportunity for (Shannon) to do his due diligence. Part of that is he has been in school for four years.
“He’s got the extra year if he goes through that process, which he should. If it’s the right information, great. If it’s not the right information, I’d like to think he’d be a First Team All-American preseason next year.”
There’s not a decent three-point look Mayer can get that he won’t like. The Illini wing simply plays the numbers.
“In my eyes, it’s shoot it whenever I can because we have great offensive rebounders,” said Mayer, who knocked down 4 of 11 three-pointers on Thursday night against Michigan. “Since there’s zero percent chance of a turnover and we (offensive) rebound at a 30 percent rate, it’s almost good offense. As long as it’s a decent look, I’m going to live with it.”
Mayer’s move to Illinois has unlocked him on the offensive end. He’s taking more shots than he ever did at Baylor, and his efficiency has gone up after a dip in his final season with the Bears where his role increased in year four.
Mayer is mostly focused on his true shooting numbers, which is a measure of shooting efficiency that takes into account two-pointers, three-pointers and free throws. Mayer entered Thursday’s game with a true shooting percentage of 57.2 percent, which is three-hundredths off the career high he set in 2020-21 when Baylor won a national championship.
“I like true shooting because it’s the definition of what efficiency is,” Mayer said. “Last year I was like, ‘My true shooting is 50 percent. Why are these guys even considering me for the NBA.’ Then I learned my turnover percentage was elite, and then my defense was really good. I was like, ‘Is it possible for me to have both?’
“Basically, I’m trying to get to the free-throw line as much as possible when I go inside the paint and just jack as many threes as I want. They can be sidestep or off the dribble because offensive rebounds are a chance, and it’s impossible to turn the ball over when you shoot it. It’s funny, but that’s really what my mindset has been, and that’s worked out.”
Illinois might be shooting fewer three-pointers in the final month of the season — at least if Underwood has his way — but he’s OK with Mayer still launching from deep.
“I’m really good with Matt shooting 11 of them,” Underwood said. “He missed his easiest ones.”
