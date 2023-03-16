DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois’ 10-point loss to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament closed the book on the 2022-23 season. Preparation for the 2023-24 season, of course, is already in progress.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood spent part of his Wednesday looking at potential transfer candidates. The same was on his schedule after losing to the Razorbacks. No breaks. Not now.
“We have signed some guys we feel really good about,” Underwood said, referencing incoming freshmen Amani Hansberry and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. “I think there is no doubt we finished last in the Big Ten in shooting from the three-point line. We were not a very good shooting team and that becomes a must. We will continue to evaluate.
“We probably need some depth up front and some pieces there, but we will figure all that out as we go. We like the young people we have signed and have them coming into our program. We will continue to go find. We’ve got a great staff, and we will continue to go find rock stars in the portal like we have the last two years.”
A little more continuity, though, from this just finished season to the next won’t hurt. Underwood had to essentially rebuild his roster from nearly the ground up last offseason. Incorporating so many new players — freshmen and transfers — led to the inconsistencies that marred the 2022-23 season.
“All the crazy stuff these days, you want to maintain as many guys as possible,” Illinois sophomore guard Luke Goode said. “Last year losing everybody, hopefully this year we can continue as a program and keep working hard. These guys have bright futures, all the freshmen. Me and RJ (Melendez) coming back. Hopefully, we can get Coleman (Hawkins) to come back for his senior year. We’ll just keep working hard and do what we need to do.”
★ ★ ★
One move was already made in the transfer portal involving a now former Illinois player. Skyy Clark, who officially entered the transfer portal when it opened Monday, announced his commitment to Louisville nearly in the same second the clock hit all zeros on the Illini season. The former Illini guard left the team in January for what he said were personal, family reasons.
Hawkins referenced Clark during his postgame interviews as he discussed why he felt responsible for Illinois’ up-and-down season.
“I’ve been a guy that started from the ground up,” Hawkins said. “I was never promised anything. I came in as a freshman, worked hard and barely played. Sophomore year played a little bit more. Junior year was supposed to be the year I helped lead the team to be successful.
“I was never one of those guys you bring in and promise stuff to. It’s never been that way. I built everything from the ground up in my situation. … There’s promises for guys. Little things like a freshman point guard coming in who bails on you when times get tough. Me personally, I wouldn’t do things like that.”
★ ★ ★
Matthew Mayer is the only player on the Illinois roster that can’t return next season. The fifth-year Baylor transfer has exhausted his college basketball eligibility. Mayer’s not done with basketball, but the 23-year-old isn’t quite sure what his next steps will be.
“I’m just going to relax for a little bit here and then, obviously, do the whole pre-draft process and everything,” Mayer said. “I’ll probably take a week or two off and then start working out with my agency and see what I can do.”
★ ★ ★
Mayer’s brief Illinois career — it won’t amount to even a full calendar year — ended with the 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing on the bench. Mayer checked out of Thursday’s game with 10 minutes, 28 seconds to play, and he never checked back in.
Mayer understood why. He had missed all six of the shots he had attempted, including five three-pointers, and had more turnovers (three) than points (two).
“I had three bad turnovers and couldn’t make a shot,” Mayer said. “When they took me out, we started going on a run. If they put me back in, honestly, I didn’t really want to go back in. We were going on a big run without me, and I was playing bad. I’m not too emotional on things like that. I thought it was the right decision, and I was proud of those guys for making a run.”
★ ★ ★
That Illinois run was sparked almost completely by Melendez. The sophomore guard was scoreless until he scored eight consecutive points that cut Arkansas’ lead from 17 to nine. Melendez finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“I’m so proud of this young man,” Underwood said. “I am. Only he knows the true struggle that he’s had. It’s been real. Everybody has talked about it. He’s felt it. … To gain that confidence, I hope this is a springboard for him into what becomes a great, great offseason, with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) and then makes that jump.
“When you become a junior, you’re familiar with everything, and then you’re confident. To end it like he did (Thursday), that was pretty special, and I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be more proud. I’ve got a lot of really positive things going with RJ because we talk all the time. When you have a speed bump in life, you always come out better on the other side, and that was evident (Thursday).”
Melendez’s teammates had the same type of pride. Mayer got some insight into Melendez’s shooting struggles for most of the season with his own 1-of-20 slump from three-point range in his final three games.
“RJ had a similar stretch, and he’s obviously bounced back in a big way,” Mayer said. “He’s been big for us in a lot games, and (Thursday) was one of his best games of the year. I’m proud of him.”
Goode said Melendez’s second-half performance against Arkansas was an example of what confidence can deliver on the court.
“For somebody to have that many ups and downs throughout the season, he could have quit,” Goode said. “He could have been a bad teammate. But he was able to get through that, play great defense, being a great teammate, and the shots started falling.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ biggest issue in Thursday afternoon’s NCAA tournament loss? Try 17 turnovers and the subsequent 19 Arkansas points.
“Turnovers are the devil in basketball,” Mayer said. “I had three (Thursday) — two of them completely unforced.”
Goode said it was 50-50 between Arkansas forcing turnovers and Illinois just giving the ball away.
“That’s what killed us,” Goode said. “ It killed us last year, honestly, against Houston. You can’t do that in the postseason against good teams. Credit to them and their game plan. I know (Arkansas coach Eric Musselman) is a pretty intense coach in terms of getting the most out of his guys. Their game plan was definitely to pressure the ball, try to get up under us and make us make plays. Credit to them. They did that.”
★ ★ ★
Mayer was thinking more big picture after his final game in an Illinois uniform. More about the 20 wins, including two big ones against UCLA in Las Vegas and Texas in New York, than the end in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“It’s just a single-elimination tournament,” Mayer said. “People put a lot of weight on it because there’s so much money involved. There’s so much media. This is where schools make money — let’s be honest — so that’s why there’s so much pressure put on it. At the end of the day, it’s a single-elimination tournament. We definitely competed in the Big Ten and throughout the year. I think that’s what matters more if you look at the bigger picture.”’
Scott Richey