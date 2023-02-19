Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Terrence Shannon Jr. entered concussion protocol immediately after Tuesday night’s loss at Penn State. That made his absence Saturday at No. 14 Indiana a given and gave Illinois three days to prepare without its leading scorer on the court.
Matthew Mayer filled that go-to scorer role with a team-high 24 points and both Jayden Epps and Dain Dainja also hit double figures, but Illinois didn’t have quite enough without Shannon in their 71-68 loss to the Hoosiers.
“I thought we did a good job, but Terrence is such an amazing player,” Mayer said. “He does such a good job in transition and such a good job in so many aspects of the game. We were definitely missing him.”
Illinois is rather familiar with concussion protocol. Probably overly familiar if you ask coach Brad Underwood. Former Illini Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo both missed time last season with concussions. Curbelo’s season was basically derailed entirely by concussions.
“We’ve obviously lived protocol longer than anybody in America, I think, with a guy missing 14 games a year ago,” Underwood said, referencing Curbelo. “Those things are what they are. What we didn’t expect was strep throat running through our team and 102-degree fevers. That’s life in the Big Ten. That’s not an excuse. (Indiana coach Mike Woodson is) doing a great job, that’s a good basketball team and they whipped our butt.”
★ ★ ★
Mayer scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half. Making 4 of 7 three-pointers certainly helped, and it was his efforts offensively that sent Illinois into halftime with a small lead. Woodson was impressed.
“Miller (Kopp) got an earful at halftime,” Woodson said. “I thought (Mayer) was going to go for a career high here the way he was playing. The second half, we closed in on him.”
Mayer shot just 1 of 7 from the field in the second half, missing four three-pointers. He scored six of his final eight points at the free-throw line.
“I missed way too many shots in the second half,” Mayer said. “I played well in the first half, but this one could be on me as anybody else. ... If you look at my shots, I was pretty much shooting wide open shots. The exact ones I wanted to. I just missed them. I’ll take the numbers on that.”
★ ★ ★
Coleman Hawkins was whistled for a technical foul in the first half after a highlight-reel worthy dunk over Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. It was Hawkins’ second foul and sent the Illinois forward to the bench for the final 5 minutes, 7 seconds of the half.
The Hoosiers went on a 7-2 run following the technical to ultimately cut their halftime deficit to just three points at 38-35. Underwood said the reason for the technical he was given was taunting.
“No one likes passion and energy and emotion more than me,” Underwood said. “I haven’t seen it. I don’t know if it was toward anybody. If that’s the case, well deserved. But I know there’s a lot that goes on in a ball game when shots are made or dunks are made. It’s unfortunate because it was his second, and he had to sit. ... I don’t know if it was directed at anybody. Impactful play in the game, no doubt, taking one of the best players in the league off the court.”
★ ★ ★
Luke Goode‘s role has grown in the short time he’s been available after preseason foot surgery, but it jumped Saturday with Shannon unavailable. The sophomore guard played a season-high 23 minutes and did a solid job of stuffing the stat sheet. Goode finished his third game of the year with seven points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
“I feel great,” Goode said. “I was ready to go this game with Terrence out. I was able to prepare like I was going to play big minutes, and I did.”
Goode used his brief season debut against Rutgers and more playing time Tuesday at Penn State to get in a place where he could go 23 minutes against Indiana. It was mostly about getting used to going at game speed again after several months where he was either rehabbing his foot injury and doing nothing on the basketball court or just going through individual workouts with one of the Illinois assistant coaches. Even a couple weeks of practice didn’t provide everything Goode needed.
“Practice is a little different because you’re stopping mid-drill,” he said. “Coach is talking through things. It’s more segmented. In the game, it’s just full go. You’ve got the pressure of all the fans and everybody watching and all this other stuff. It’s a lot different. I’ve been running on the treadmill a lot and doing extra stuff just to get my body ready and right to play in those games.”
★ ★ ★
How Goode is used with a fully healthy roster is something Underwood said would happen by feel. There are only so many minutes to divvy up, and Illinois played two-thirds of its season without the Fort Wayne, Ind., native.
“We know he can help us in certain areas,” Underwood said. “You’re going to find those moments where we know exactly what we’re getting from him. When those moments are needed, he’s going to be there.”
There’s always the chance Illinois’ rotation could tighten up in the final two weeks of the regular season and into Big Ten and NCAA tournament play. Underwood spent some time earlier this week watching Creighton and Providence play a double overtime game in Providence, R.I., that the host Friars won 94-86.
What jumped out to Underwood about the box score of that game was how many players were on the court for more than 45 of the 50 minutes. The Friars had three, and all five starters for the Bluejays played at least 45 minutes.
“Nobody made substitutions,” Underwood said. “February, you want to put your best guys on the court who can help you, and yet, a shot of adrenaline can be a really good thing. We’ll play that by feel. But it’s about trying to win and making sure we give ourselves the best chance of doing that.”
★ ★ ★
Woodson got to relive some of his own glory days thanks to superstar Jackson-Davis. The All-American moved past his coach into fifth place on the school’s career scoring list with 2,081 points. No. 4 A.J. Guyton is next at 2,100 points.
“As a player myself, I was never about accolades,” Woodson said. “It’s something I was blessed to be able to do. The beauty about Trayce and Mike Woodson? Both didn’t shoot threes. He doesn’t shoot them, and I never had a three-point line. I couldn’t be more proud of a young man than Trayce (on Saturday). That record has been sitting in that spot for a long time. For him to surpass it, it’s special.”
Woodson wants more from his star.
“He’s still staring at two things — Big Ten title and a national title,” Woodson said. “That’s what I’m trying to get him.”
Scott Richey and Bob Asmussen