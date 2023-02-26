COLUMBUS, Ohio — The basic framework and foundation of Illinois’ game plan doesn’t really ever change.
Play with effort. Defend. Rebound. Especially away from home.
It’s how the Illini have posted more wins in the Big Ten than any other team in the conference the last four seasons. Winning away from State Farm Center has helped, and those wins have become because of defense and rebounding.
That’s why Brad Underwood was seriously concerned by Ohio State’s 23-9 halftime rebounding advantage. The margin was concerning by itself. That Illinois missed 19 shots in the first half and corralled just a single offensive rebound compounded the issue.
The Illini rank second in the Big Ten in offensive rebounding percentage, securing 32.5 percent of their own misses. Conversely, the Buckeyes rank 13th in the conference in defensive rebounding percentage.
Yet Ohio State worked Illinois on the boards.
“They killed us,” Illinois freshman guard Ty Rodgers said. “That wasn’t good. That’s not what we teach. Ohio State is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the Big Ten, and for them to come out here and beat us on the glass was not us at all.”
Underwood was quick to point out one part of the Illini game plan that never changes. The goal is to secure 40 percent of their missed shots every game. They came up with 23 percent against the Buckeyes.
“How do you win on the road?” Underwood said. “My teams have always won on the road because we guard and offensive rebound. We offensive rebound our (butts) off, and we guard and play hard. Our goal, and it’s up there every single game, is to get 40 percent of our misses back. That’s not the first time they've heard it. I didn’t just make it up. That’s all we talk about every single day and every game. It’s on the board multiple times every single game. … You can’t predict whether that thing goes in every night. One on 19 misses and to be down 23-9? Ooh.”
Coleman Hawkins led Illinois with seven rebounds. Justice Sueing had a game-high 11 rebounds, including three on the offensive end, for Ohio State.
“I try to do everything I can do on the court,” the Buckeyes’ redshirt senior guard said. “I feel my game has a whole array things I can do, but at that time coach was telling me to impact the game on the boards. That’s what I did.”
***
Underwood took just as much umbrage with his team’s shooting performance Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. Illinois attempted 29 three-pointers and made six. It’s not the worst three-point shooting performance of the season — making 5 of 28 in January against Ohio State is the low mark — but it was the 14th time in 29 games the Illini shot worse than 30 percent from deep.
“Oh, it’s ridiculous,” Underwood said. “It’s ridiculous. The problem is the hard ones. We're last in the league for a reason, yet our (offensive efficiency rating) is 1.4 when we touch the paint and then shoot it. Our OER is electric when we touch the paint. We're the top two-point field goal team in the league.”
The quality of shot Illinois got from three-point range Sunday at Ohio State was the issue. Off balanced looks. Contested looks. Shots taken while falling down or leaning back.
“There was just nothing there,” Underwood said. “I’ve never been one to tell guys not to shoot it, but we’re getting really close.”
***
Poor three-point shooting wasn’t Illinois’ only offensive woe in Sunday’s loss. The Illini shot just 36.1 percent overall and finished with eight assists on 22 made shots. That stands as the fourth straight game with single-digit assists and fifth such performance in the last six games.
Hawkins said Illinois was “forcing shots a little bit” and didn’t get the ball in the paint enough.
“I think we kind of get out of control when we go to five out sometimes,” Hawkins said. “I think we don’t know what we want to do when I’m at the 5 sometimes. We get caught standing a lot. But I think sometimes were’e at our best when were’e at the 5. It’s finding consistency in our offense, finding a rhythm, getting the ball int eh paint and then eventually shooting rhythm threes.”
Underwood ultimately scrapped the five out action Sunday even with a smaller lineup on the court. The execution simply wasn’t there at a high enough level. That the ball stuck didn’t help.
“When guys are hitting threes and we’re getting to the paint, the ball is moving more,” Rodgers said. “I think we were stagnant, not really moving. When somebody had the ball, everybody else was just watching. I don’t think we were connected.”
***
Illinois played most of Sunday’s game with its smaller lineup on the court. Starting center Dain Dainja wound up playing just 9 minutes — and only 1 minute in the second half — as Ohio State basically can only play small ball now that Zed Key has been ruled out for the season with shoulder surgery to come.
“They play (Isaac) Likekele at the 5 a lot, and in his earlier days he was a point guard,” Underwood said of the Buckeyes. “He’s an elite ball handler and a great driver of the ball. That mismatch works two ways, as well. We tried the first two plays the second half to get him touches. He got one blocked and then fumbled one. Tough day.”
***
Rodgers played 28 minutes off the bench against Ohio State. It’s the fourth time in the last five games the 6-foot-6 freshman played at least 26 minutes. The outlier was Monday’s win against Minnesota where foul trouble kept him off the court.
Whether or not Rodgers’ role changes and he enters the starting lineup to inject some of his standard energy and effort earlier at the start of games is something Underwood said was “to be determined.”
“Ty Rodgers has become extremely consistent for us both as a defender and as a player,” the Illinois coach added. “As a rebounder. I think he’s one of the elite rebounders in our league — especially for his size. We’ve got to find that level of balance with him off the bench or starting whatever that is.”