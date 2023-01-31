CHAMPAIGN — Ty Rodgers isn’t unfamiliar with playing a more complementary role on the basketball court.
The Illinois freshman guard was teammates with Emoni Bates growing up. The same Emoni Bates that’s attempting nearly 16 shots per game and averaging 1.3 assists this season at Eastern Michigan after the former five-star recruit transferred from Memphis.
Rodgers also played with a stacked MeanStreets team alongside multiple high-major recruits. AJ Casey wound up at Miami, Kam Craft is at Xavier and Jalen Washington is on the North Carolina roster.
The difference for Rodgers this season is playing time. While he played 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s 72-56 win against Nebraska, the 6-foot-6 guard entered the game playing 14.5 minutes per game.
“I’m used to playing with other guys,” Rodgers said. “This is my first time playing low minutes like this. That was an adjustment, but I’m staying strong mentally and not folding.
“For me, my biggest thing is to stay locked in mentally. There are going to be games where I’m not playing very much. It just goes with the rhythm of the game. I understand that. For me, it’s just to keep working hard in practice, keep getting extra shots and keep working on things I’m not good at.”
What Rodgers is good at is rebounding. He finished Tuesday’s game with seven. Six were on the offensive end.
“Those six extra possessions are huge,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s invaluable to our team. He works so hard every day, and it’s nice to see good things happen to guys who work that hard.”
Rodgers said his approach to offensive rebounding is doing anything he can to generate another possession for his team. It’s why he goes full speed.
Underwood sees the same thing in practice every day.
“We chart every single day in practice the percentage of times we’re in live situations and he goes to the glass,” Underwood said. “In a perfect world, I’d love to get 40 percent of our misses back, but you’ve got to get guys going. Ty goes every single time. His go rate is incredible. He’s very intelligent. He’s long, he’s strong and he’s pretty tenacious with it.”
Underwood made the change to his starting lineup replacing Sencire Harris with Jayden Epps ahead of last week’s game against Ohio State. That change has now come with three straight wins, but it wasn’t an easy move for Harris.
“It was a struggle for me, actually,” the freshman guard said. “Talking to (assistant coach Chester Frazier) and Coach Brad sometimes helped me get through it. It’s been good. Providing that energy is what they need, and I’m going to step up and do my job.”
Underwood would call the change to the starting lineup not a big deal.
“Only you guys make a deal about the lineup change,” he said. “I’m so tired of all that crap. You guys think that crap matters. It doesn’t. Winning matters. We’ve had a lot of conversations with him. He’s fine. I’m about ready to make another one because the way we’re starting games stinks. You’ve got to find the right combination, right energy and right flow.”
RJ Melendez entered Tuesday night’s game shooting 4 of 24 from three-point range in January. His season percentage wasn’t much better at just 25 percent. A far cry from the potential he flashed last season as a freshman — albeit attempting far fewer shots from beyond the arc.
Melendez was red hot on corner threes during warm-ups ahead of the 16-point win against Nebraska. It just didn’t translate to the game. Melendez missed all three of his three-point attempts.
Not that Underwood is all that concerned about Melendez on the offensive end. As long as he continues to play solid defense, the sophomore guard has a spot in Underwood’s rotation.
“He shoots 1,000 balls a day,” the Illinois coach said. “Just keep shooting them. We’ve seen him — last year, this year, in practice — go on huge runs. It’s coming for him. He’s going to get looks every night, and he’s going to jump up and make them. When he does, everybody is going to say, ‘Wow!’ but I’m not as long as he’s guarding and doing the things he’s doing right now. He’s playing hard, and I’m really pleased with RJ.”
Coleman Hawkins didn’t equivocate earlier this season when he discussed his struggles with trying to figure out how to be a leader on this Illinois team.
He was frustrated.
Both in not knowing exactly what the Illini coaches wanted from him in that leadership role and how to best reach his (mostly new) teammates.
So Hawkins turned to some outside help.
“I think I just kind of chilled out,” Hawkins said. “I was struggling with finding the right approach. I talked with my sister and talked with my friend — we’ve been doing Bible studies on Sundays — and I had them pray for finding that in the season. Not getting frustrated in myself. I was finding myself getting real frustrated, but we prayed for those things.
“I think God’s been pulling through with my mindset and the way I view things. Calming me down and being me. Relaxing on the court and being free for the guys and letting them do their thing.”
