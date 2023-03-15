SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Brynn Shoup-Hill walked onto the floor at Purcell Pavilion from the tunnel with about 78 minutes showing on the pregame clock ahead of the Illinois women’s basketball team’s First Four game of the NCAA tournament against Mississippi State on Wednesday night.
Nearly an hour later, Shoup-Hill was introduced as the public-address announcer went through the starting lineups for both teams. A loud cheer followed the Goshen, Ind., native’s introduction, with the 6-foot-3 Illini forward growing up only a 45-minute drive from the Notre Dame campus.
Shoup-Hill was a Notre Dame fan as a kid, with her family having season tickets to Irish basketball games.
It turned out not to be the night Shoup-Hill and her Illinois teammates had hoped for, though with the Bulldogs beating the Illini 70-56 in the first NCAA tournament game for Illinois since 2003.
Shoup-Hill finished with zero points on only one shot attempt, but did have five rebounds and two blocked shots in 28 minutes. It was the first game the sophomore had played in since an 85-62 home win against Penn State on Feb. 19.
“I was in a pain a little bit, but during the game, it wasn’t too bad,” Shoup-Hill said in the Illini locker room after the team’s season-ending loss. “Now, I’m kind of feeling it a little bit more. I think that I never really got into a rhythm, so it was hard to find ways that I could put up shots, but I tried to work on my defense and other things to impact the game.”
***
Theresa Grentz was one of the first people to find out Shauna Green was planning to take the job at Illinois.
Grentz — who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and was the Illini’s coach for 12 seasons from 1995-2007, which included a Big Ten regular-season title in 1997 — has been following Green’s team closely throughout the season.
Grentz was impressed the first time she watched Illinois on TV this winter, with the West Chester, Pa., resident tuning in for the SEC Network broadcast of the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri on Dec. 18 in Columbia, Mo., a 76-66 win by the Illini.
“I’ve gotten caught up like all the fans with Shauna Green, the staff and her team and how they play and how they live their life on the court, off the court, in the classroom,” Grentz told The News-Gazette. “The people that came after me, they were good coaches and they could coach, but here, it’s not just about the coaching. You have to know how to do the job, and Shauna and her group, they know how to do this job, and they’ve done it.
“What Shauna is doing is she’s creating a culture that’s not just women’s basketball. She’s creating a culture of fans that love basketball. Every time I can watch them, I watch them. I set my whole schedule around them. I wake up and say, ‘OK, today’s game day.’ It’s the first (Illinois) team I’ve followed in a long, long time.”
***
Makira Cook‘s breakthrough first season in Champaign now includes another accolade.
The 5-foot-6 junior guard was named an Associated Press honorable mention All-American on Wednesday, becoming the first Illini player to do so since Karisma Penn. Penn was also an AP All-America honorable-mention honoree following the 2012-13 season.
Cook, an All-Big Ten First Team guard according to both the league coaches and media last month, was one of seven players to land AP All-American plaudits, led by first-team picks in Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and Indiana senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. Maryland guard Diamond Miller was a second-team selection, while Indiana guard Grace Berger, Iowa forward Monika Czinano and Michigan guard Leigha Brown joined Cook as honorable mention choices.
Cook has put up career-best averages in minutes (33.2), points (18.2), assists (4.2) and field-goal percentage (41.5 percent).
***
Cook and Green have been together as player and coach for three seasons after Cook followed Green to C-U following two seasons at Dayton.
But Cook wasn’t originally supposed to wind up with the Flyers. The Cincinnati native had committed to Miami (Ohio) before reopening her recruitment after a coaching change there. So what were Cook’s initial impressions of Green?
“When we met, I was young, and I was going through the recruiting process,” said Cook, who turned 21 last November. “The thing that set them apart and Coach Green apart was they didn’t sell me any false hopes. So when I went to Dayton and I visited, I could just tell it wasn’t a facade. Things were genuine, like they cared. I knew I was going to come in, have to work. It wasn’t sold to me, like, ‘Oh, you’re going to be a freshman. You’re going to do this, this and this.’ I knew I had to come in, work and earn my spot.”
The relationship between Cook and Green has only grown from there, even though the Illini coach was sure to joke about her player’s responsiveness when it comes to text messages.
“She never responded to my texts quickly. Still doesn’t, God love her. No, I’m just kidding,” Green said. “Obviously the play speaks for itself, but ... to see her growth every day, it kind of amazes me because I remember what she was like as a freshman. I remember even last year. We remember all the times where she’s grown in areas. I think that’s why we coach. That’s the fun part about it is to see the growth of players more so as people. The playing growth is fun, but to see the growth in leadership and as people is really fun to see.”
***
By now, it’s well known Illinois played a secret scrimmage against Notre Dame in October at State Farm Center.
It’s become a reference point for the progress the Illini have made in year one under a new coach.
Green and her players have also viewed what transpired that day against Niele Ivey’s Irish team — a No. 3 seed at the NCAA tournament after a 25-5 season that saw Notre Dame finish 10th in the final AP Top 25 poll — as a key moment in the preseason.
“Going into it, to be completely honest, I really had no expectation,” Green said. “I didn’t know how we would compete. So then you have them coming into your gym with a brand new team, a brand new coach, a brand new system. Just the thing I take away from that scrimmage was our fight and our toughness and our resiliency. We were down, I think, 15, 17 points, I think, and we fought back.
“So when we left that scrimmage, and anyone who knows our program and what I want our team to be about, it was the toughness that we showed. It was the fight that we showed. But if we had that fight and the toughness to come back and never quit and keep working against a top team in the country, that’s when I was like, ‘OK, we have something here.’”