CHAMPAIGN — Olivia Howell was in the transfer portal for a month. But there was little doubt where the reigning NCAA indoor mile champion would spend her final year of eligibility.
Howell will transfer to Texas, the Longhorns announced Tuesday, following former Illinois cross-country and distance coach Sarah Haveman to Austin, Texas.
Howell set a facility record at the Albuquerque Convention Center of 4 minutes, 34 seconds, when she won the mile at the NCAA indoor championship. She followed that up with another All-American honor at the NCAA outdoor championship with an eighth-place finish in the 1,500.
The Solon, Ohio, native ended her Illinois career as a three-time Big Ten indoor mile champion and three-time Big Ten 1,500 champion. She nearly added another conference title in the 5,000 at the Big Ten outdoor championship, placing second in her first race that distance all season. Howell was a five-time All-American in four seasons with the Illini.