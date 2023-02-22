Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Jada Peebles knew she would play for Shauna Green during the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season.
That might seem like a redundant statement considering Green is now the first-year Illinois coach and Peebles is in her fourth season with the Illini.
So here’s some context. Peebles entered the transfer portal shortly after her junior season with the Illini wrapped up on March 3 following a 92-74 second-round loss to Nebraska at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. Nancy Fahey, who recruited Peebles to Champaign, retired from coaching on March 4 after five tumultuous seasons as Illinois coach.
That Peebles was in the portal meant college coaches could contact her. One of the options the 5-foot-10 guard was seriously considering? Transferring to Dayton.
As fate would have it, Green left Dayton to take the Illinois job and Peebles wound up staying at Illinois for her senior season once Green was named the Illini coach on March 21.
“I was getting recruited to Dayton out of high school, actually,” said Peebles, a Raleigh, N.C. native. “When I went into the portal (after last season), I was going to end up going to Dayton and (Green) ended up coming here. I was going to follow (Green) wherever she went at that point.”
Less than a year later, Peebles has watched Green turn a downtrodden Illinois program into a winner again. The senior guard is the longest-tenured Illini player and the only remaining piece left on the Illinois roster from the 2019 freshman signing class that included guard Jeanae Terry (now at Purdue) and forward Kennedi Myles (now at Marquette).
After the Illini won a combined 23 games in Peebles’ first three seasons, it’s a much different story this winter for No. 25 Illinois (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten). The Illini have reversed their record from Fahey’s final season (7-20), and Green’s first team is looking to return the program to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years.
“It’s been very, very rewarding just to see how things started from when I first got here to where things are now,” Peebles said. “I’m very humbled to see how things have changed and all the fans coming out, it’s very humbling.
“The change that I thought was going to happen coming in as a freshman is the change that I’m seeing now. The change with the fans. The change with how we interact as a team. How we act, in general, is just a big change and how we win games and how we go about ourselves.”
Peebles, who turned 22 last October, will participate in senior night ceremonies on Wednesday night ahead of the Illini’s 7 p.m. tipoff against Nebraska (14-13, 6-10) at State Farm Center. Graduate student forward/center Geovana Lopes will also be honored pregame.
But Peebles could return for another year with players afforded an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peebles indicated she planned to take advantage of that opportunity, saying last week she was “looking forward to coming back next year.”
It’s a topic Green and Peebles have already addressed, with the Illinois coach adding Peebles “knows that I want her to come back.”
The time between when Green arrived on campus in late March to when the new players (four transfers, four freshmen) joined the team in the early summer was a chance for the five holdovers from the Fahey era (Peebles, Lopes, Jayla Oden, Adalia McKenzie and Kendall Bostic), to build trust with the coaching staff.
That time together in April, Peebles said, was particularly influential in that regard.
“When it was just the five of us, getting closer with the coaches ... we could see how intense they were, but we could also just feel the love,” Peebles said. “She constantly had meetings with us. We were constantly going to their offices. You could just feel how real they were from when they came in.”
What has impressed Green the most about Peebles is how the Illini guard has accepted a drastically different role in the 2022-23 season. A regular starter under Fahey with 56 starts in three seasons, Peebles was willing to come off the bench and do so after an offseason hindered by left ankle surgery. She wasn’t fully cleared to practice at full strength until mid-October.
Through it all, Peebles, who is averaging 6.4 points and 1.4 rebounds as a senior while playing 23 minutes per game, has turned herself into one of Illinois’ best three-point shooters. Her career-high 45.8 percent mark from beyond the arc is tops among Illini players who have been on the floor for at least 75 minutes this season.
“She’s been really, really important for us,” Green said of Peebles, who is one of five players on Illinois’ leadership council alongside Genesis Bryant, Makira Cook, Bostic and McKenzie. “When she has a great game, when she plays well, there’s no bigger fan than me because I really appreciate everything that she does.
“When she can come off the bench and give you what she’s capable of doing offensively and defensively, she’s been really, really sharp defensively the last couple games. I’m just happy for her and really proud. I really appreciate her.”