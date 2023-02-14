STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Illinois freshman Zacharie Perrin has left the team and is returning to France. His departure was announced Tuesday evening by the team ahead of the game at Penn State.
Perrin joined the Illini in late December and made his one and only appearance in the Jan. 19 loss to Indiana. He played 2 minutes and went 0 of 2 from the free throw line.
It was a convoluted tenure for Perrin at Illinois. The 6-foot-10 forward initially signed with the Illini in the Class of 2022, but he did not join the team last summer and spent the fall semester at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.). Perrin reclassified and eventually signed with Illinois again in November before joining the team in December.
Perrin's departure comes as a surprise given Illinois coach Brad Underwood recently discussed the potential for the Grandfontaine, France, native to start earning "meaningful minutes."
“I know he’s getting a lot better," Underwood said last week. "I know he’s getting dialed in with what we’re doing. It’s just a matter of him being able to execute. ... He’s made a huge jump since the first week he was here to now. I’d like to get him out there if the opportunity is right and see what he can do in meaningful minutes.”