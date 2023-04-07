The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey dives in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Abou Ousmane
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 230
Position: Forward
Where he’s coming from: Ousmane just wrapped up his third season at North Texas as an NIT champion before Mean Green coach Grant McCasland left for the Texas Tech job. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native started all 34 games he played in the 2022-23 season and averaged career-highs in scoring (11.1 points), rebounds (6.0), blocks (1.3) and assists (1.1). Ousmane’s usage rate jumped this past season, but his efficiency dipped slightly as he shot a career-low 48.7 percent from the field. He’s a career 49.9 percent shooter on almost exclusively two-point attempts with just two three-point attempts in his career.
How he’d fit in C-U: Adding Ousmane would be a move more in line with bolstering frontcourt depth alongside Dain Dainja as the primary big man. The 6-10 forward does have experience as a two-year starter, however, for a program that’s gone 74-24 in his three seasons and finished this past season with 31 wins and ranked in the top 33 in both KenPom and Torvik. The biggest strength Ousmane might provide would be his ability on defense given his career defensive rating of 88.8. Dainja’s defensive rating this past season was Illinois’ best among the rotation regulars at 93.1.
What they’re saying: “Getting it to Abou I thought was really big for us. He’s one of those guys that when he scores, our team really has a lot of success so you can get that inside-out attack. Abou was tremendous.” — McCasland after Ousmane had 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in an early March win against Middle Tennessee