Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... AJ Storr
➜ Height: 6-foot-6
➜ Weight: 200
➜ Position: Guard
➜ Where he’s coming from: Storr broke into the St. John’s starting lineup in early January and didn’t give up his spot the rest of the season. Storr as a starter for the Red Storm put up 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. A commensurate bump in production given his playing time jumped from 14 to 28 minutes per game. Storr wasn’t as efficient in the more substantial role, but he still shot 41 percent overall and 75 percent at the free throw line as a starter.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: Storr obviously has a level of familiarity with Illinois basketball considering he was committed to the Illini for just more than a month in the spring of 2021. The changes to the Illinois staff — namely assistant coach Chin Coleman leaving for Kentucky — put Storr back on the market. He’s there again after St. John’s fired Mike Anderson and new coach Rick Pitino expressed a “thanks, but no thanks” opinion after one look at his inherited roster. A second pursuit of Storr from Illinois, however, might hinge on Terrence Shannon Jr. The Illini scoring leader has yet to declare for the 2023 NBA draft, and there’s a chance he could utilize his last remaining year of eligibility. Should Shannon come back, it might be too much of a roster overlap to add Storr, too.
➜ What they’re saying: “AJ is an unquestioned talent, and I think he has the ability to really shape the direction of our program moving forward. He has a tremendous work ethic to go along with an ability to score at a high level.”
Anderson after Storr signed in November 2021