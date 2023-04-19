Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Cam Hayes
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: Guard
Where he’s coming from: A case of buyer’s remorse? Hayes is back in the transfer portal after spending just one season at LSU. The former North Carolina State guard was a part-time starter in two seasons with the Wolfpack. That’s the role he ultimately wound up playing for the Tigers, too, in a backcourt that also included Justice Hill and former Illinois guard Adam Miller. Fun fact: Both Hill and Miller have left the Tigers, with Miller committing on Monday to Arizona State and coach Bobby Hurley. Hayes’ lone season in Baton Rouge, La., saw him average 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and he was the Tigers’ third-leading scorer.
How he’d fit in C-U: Hayes is clearly looking for a bigger role than he had at N.C. State and LSU. Illinois can offer that given its ongoing hunt for a point guard. Hayes isn’t exactly a pure point guard — more a combo guard — but he’s shown an ability to pair scoring and facilitating. His freshman season with the Wolfpack in 2021-22 was arguably his best considering he averaged 7.8 points and 3.1 assists and shot a career-best 36 percent from three-point range. The lingering question about Hayes, of course, would be his eligibility in the 2023-24 season as a second-time transfer. Waiver doubts seem few and far between given how many players are in the portal for a re-do.
What they’re saying: “Cam is a versatile and experienced guard who will have an immediate impact on our program. We love his quickness, playmaking skills, and his ability to score the ball at the guard position. We look forward to his arrival on campus this summer.” — LSU coach Matt McMahon after signing Hayes