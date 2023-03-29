The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Chance McMillian
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185
Position: Guard
Where he’s coming from: McMillian spent the past three seasons at Grand Canyon going from role player as a freshman to part-time starter as a sophomore and then integral starter this past season. The junior guard set career highs in scoring, rebounds and assists in 2022-23, averaging 10.9 points (nearly double his previous high), 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. McMillian was efficient offensively, too, with a 48/44/70 shooting slash.
How he’d fit in C-U: Now that Jayden Epps is in the transfer portal, Illinois’ pursuit of some guard help only intensifies. McMillian checks several necessary boxes for the Illini. That he operated as a secondary ball handler next to Rayshon Harrison once Jovan Blacksher Jr. was lost for the season with a knee injury is significant for an Illinois team that needs a playmaker. Mostly, though, McMillian made 44 percent of his three-pointers this past season — on nearly four attempts per game — and he’s a career 41 percent shooter from deep.
What they’re saying: “If you took Chance from the beginning of the year to now, he’s a completely different player. He’s locked in. His confidence, experience, improvement. He’s getting better at his game and I’m so happy for him.” — Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew after McMillian scored a career-high 24 points in an early February win against Stephen F. Austin