Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Christian Shumate
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 205
Position: Forward
Where he’s coming from: Shumate is in the portal again after spending the past two seasons at McNeese State. The Chicago native and Bloom Township grad started his college career at Tulsa, but after playing just eight games for the Golden Hurricane in 2020-21, left to join the Cowboys in Lake Charles, La. Shumate was a double-digit scorer off the bench in his first season at McNeese State and jumped into the starting lineup in 2022-23 to average 15.1 points and 9.7 rebounds.
How he’d fit in C-U: Not immediately unless he could get a waiver from the NCAA, which apparently won’t be as easy as it used to be. Yes, McNeese State coach John Aiken was fired, but a coaching change isn’t among the approved reasons the NCAA will grant a waiver moving forward. From a basketball standpoint, Shumate adds another athletic, bouncy option on the wing. He’s more forward than guard and not much of a three-point shooter, but he’s more than capable of pulling down double-digit rebounds, which he did 20 times in 34 games this past season.
What they’re saying: “Christian adds elite athleticism and explosiveness to this class. He has that ability to make the highlight-reel play and can get to the rim and finish. His size, strength and explosiveness will help him be a terrific defender as well.” — Then-Tulsa coach Frank Haith when Shumate signed with the Golden Hurricane