Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Cormac Ryan
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195
Position: Guard
Where he’s coming from: Ryan had his most productive season in three on the court at Notre Dame in 2022-23. The 6-5 guard, who started his career at Stanford and sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring the first time, averaged a career-high 12.3 points this past year to go with four rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Irish. While Ryan wasn’t able to match his career-best three-point shooting from a year ago when he made 40.7 percent of his shots from deep, he still shot 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.
How he’d fit in C-U: Brad Underwood has made his transfer priorities clear. The Illinois coach wants to get older, and he accomplished that by landing Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask and Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon. He also wants a point guard. Ryan would at least deliver on the former since he’ll turn 25 before the 2023-24 season begins. On the latter, he’d be a bit like Domask and Harmon. Certainly not a true point guard, but a bigger guard that can serve as a secondary playmaker. That type of player might still be a fit, though, given Terrence Shannon Jr.’s Monday decision to declare for the 2023 NBA draft.
What they’re saying: “As I look back, the thing that I’m most proud of about myself and my teammates is the ability to say, ‘Man, that kid plays hard.’ You know, basketball has got a lot of flash, a lot of flair, but it’s not all makes and misses. ... But one thing I can say is — and I can say this confidently — is I’ve always played hard for my teammates, and I know they’ll play hard for me. In that regard, make, miss, win or loss, that’s the most important thing to me.” — Ryan after Notre Dame’s season-ending loss in the ACC tournament