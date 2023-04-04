The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer
Scott Richey dives in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Dalton Knecht
➜ Height: 6-foot-6
➜ Weight: 200
➜ Position: Guard
➜ Where he’s coming from: Knecht spent the past two seasons at Northern Colorado after earning NJCAA All-American honors at Northeastern Junior College in nearby Sterling, Colo. Knecht mostly came off the bench in his first year with the Bears before a breakout 2022-23 season. The Colorado native led Northern Colorado in scoring and was one of 26 players nationally score at least 20 points per game. Knecht finished year two with the Bears averaging 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: Knecht does one thing pretty well, and that’s shoot the ball. The 6-6 guard made a career-high 38.1 percent of his three-pointers this past season on just more than six attempts per game. He was a 37.3 percent three-point shooter in two seasons at Northern Colorado, and he’s already seen his shooting translate up a level. Knecht shot 45 percent from three-point range at NJC as a freshman and 39.5 percent as a sophomore.
➜ What they’re saying: “His ability to shoot and stretch the defense is at the highest level, coupled with great length, athleticism and a motor that is always running. Dalton can play multiple positions for us, and he’s going to put tremendous pressure on the defense whenever he’s on the floor. Most importantly, he’s a proven winner at a very successful junior college program.”
Northern Colorado coach Steve Smiley after signing Knecht