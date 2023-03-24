The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ...
Dontrez Styles
Height:
- 6-foot-6
Weight:
- 210
Position:
- Guard/Forward
Where he’s coming from: Styles arrived at North Carolina ahead of the 2021-22 season as a four-star recruit ranked among the top-60 prospects in his class. Not that the Kinston, N.C., native’s pedigree meant much in terms of getting on the court as he wound up behind the likes of Leaky Black, Kerwin Walton and Puff Johnson
- . That didn’t change this past season either, with Styles leaving Chapel Hill, N.C., having played in 45 career games but averaging just 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels.
How he’d fit in C-U: It depends on how much Illinois coach Brad Underwood
- is still sold on just loading up on wings and hoping it works. Styles was a legitimate four-star recruit coming out of high school based on his production and physical makeup. And when he played meaningful minutes at UNC, he produced. Games he played double-digit minutes saw him average 6.2 points and three rebounds and shoot 63 percent overall and 36 percent from three-point range.
What they’re saying:
- “When his number was called, he was ready. His practices the last week have been really good. His attention to detail, his effort — I’ve been really proud of him. And we put him in the game tonight and I thought he was a huge difference-maker for us in the first half. We were struggling to find some rhythm on the offensive end and he hit that three, and then we were off and running.”
North Carolina coach
Hubert Davis after what wound up to be Styles’ season-best performance in mid-December against The Citadel.