Each day, beat writer Scott Richey spotlights a player in the transfer portal and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Efton Reid III
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: Center
Where he’s coming from: The former five-star recruit and consensus top-25 prospect in the Class of 2021 apparently still hasn’t found the right college basketball home. Reid left LSU after a single season — albeit one that saw coach Will Wade get fired — and now he’s doing the same thing after just one season at Gonzaga. The 7-footer played exceedingly little in 25 games for the Bulldogs in the 2022-23 season ostensibly as one of Drew Timme’s backups (but seemingly also behind Ben Gregg). Reid averaged 2.1 points in his 4.6 minutes per game for Gonzaga, as his role shrunk considerably compared to his time in Baton Rouge, La.
How he’d fit in C-U: Brad Underwood is still hunting for an additional frontcourt player. Going down the Reid path, though, would be a departure from the direction Illinois seems to be headed with Syracuse/Oregon transfer Quincy Guerrier visiting Thursday. The Guerrier route, coupled with a Coleman Hawkins return, would likely mean more small ball. Pursuing a 7-footer like Reid would mean leaning into a lineup with a true center again. And maybe a third team in three years — with a waiver, of course (somehow) — would be the charm for Reid, whose talent was hyped coming out of high school.
What they’re saying: “He’s definitely very, very skilled in the low post with his cuts and his drop steps and his footwork (is) really, really good. I said coming out as a senior he has the best back to the basket and best footwork of any big many in the country coming out. He’s very skilled.” — Curt Kassab, Reid’s coach at Steward School (Va.), to the Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson