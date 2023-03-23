The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer
Scott Richey
will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ...
Jackson Paveltzke
Height:
- 6-foot-3
Weight:
- 175 pounds
Position:
- Guard
Where he’s coming from:
- At this point, it’s safe to say Paveletzke might have been under recruited coming out of high school. All the Kimberly, Wis., native did was average 30 points, 6.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds as a senior, and he still wound up as a zero-star recruit with a half dozen low and mid-major Division I offers. Paveletzke wound up at Wofford where he turned into the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year after starting all 33 games for the Terriers and averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
How he’d fit in C-U:
- There’s some real crossover appeal in Paveletzke’s abilities as a shooter and facilitator. The Wofford transfer checks both boxes after shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range this past season and leading the Terriers in assists. Those skills could translate, too, given Paveletzke shot 40 percent from three and had an assist rate of 22.9 percent against top-100 level competition in 2022-23.
What they’re saying:
- “He was extremely important to our team. Jackson is a guy that impacts the game at a really high level at the point guard position on both ends of the floor. There’s a lot of hard work that he’s put in this year, so it was good to see him recognized in that light.” —
Then interim Wofford coach Dwight Perry after Paveletzke earned SoCon Freshman of the Year honors