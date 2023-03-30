The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey dives in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Jae’Lyn Withers
➜ Height: 6-foot-9
➜ Weight: 220
➜ Position: Forward
➜ Where he’s coming from: Withers isn’t the only player to bail from the sinking ship that is Louisville basketball, with five of his teammates also in the portal. The dumpster-fire Cardinals went 4-28 last season. Not the worst power conference team in the country — California took that title — but still a disaster in Kenny Payne’s first season as coach. Withers averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds and, perhaps most notably, shot 42 percent from three-point range on three attempts per game.
➜ How he’d fit in C-U: The ideal situation wherever Withers lands is that a new coaching staff unlocks the player that put up 10 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a redshirt freshman, shot 38 percent from three-point range and played the best defense of his career. The offensive and defensive metrics have gone the wrong direction the last two years as chaos reigned at Louisville. Illinois was already in the market for a versatile frontcourt piece before Coleman Hawkins declared for the draft, and that will become a true need if Hawkins doesn’t return.
➜ What they’re saying: “You have great instincts defensively when you’re in tune, but when you’re not in tune, whenever there’s self-doubt, you look different. You look different, you walk different, you act different. I don’t want to see that guy ever, and if I see that guy, I will talk about my issues with that guy. I need him to be that player that I see every game.”
— Payne to the Louisville Courier-Journal’s Brett Dawson on what he told Withers during the season