The transfer portal is filling quickly. Beat writer Scott Richey will dive in every day to spotlight a player on the move and how they would fit at Illinois:
Introducing ... Jamison Battle
Height:
- 6-foot-7
Weight:
- 220
Position:
- Forward
Where he’s coming from:
- The 2022-23 season was a step back for Battle nearly across the board after undergoing preseason foot surgery. Scoring down. Rebounding down. Efficiency down. And wins down — a lot — for Minnesota. Battle still averaged 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and a career high 1.7 assists, but his production certainly didn’t live up to preseason expectations. Degree soon in hand, though, Battle is in the portal again as a graduate transfer after spending his first two seasons at George Washington before returning home to play for the Gophers.
How he’d fit in C-U: There’s a Matthew Mayer
- -size hole to fill in the Illinois rotation come the 2023-24 season. Battle gives up a couple inches to Mayer and wouldn’t come in with the same kind of defensive pedigree, but there’s a lot to like if he can return to his 2021-22 form. That season saw Battle put up 17.5 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent overall and 37 percent from three-point range. That fits.
What they’re saying: “You’re talking about a guy that transfers in from a mid-major and had really good numbers. Very rarely do those numbers match up when you make that jump to a high major and your role is the same.” — Minnesota coach Ben Johnson ahead of the 2022-23 season